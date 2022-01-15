Dealing with menstrual cramps

Period cramps sometimes come with pain in your hips or lower back and stomach upset and vomiting in severe conditions.

Menstruation happens when your uterus contracts, making the lining come off the walls of your uterus and leave your body. When your uterus cramps up, it helps the period blood flow out of your vagina.

Menstrual cramps can be very painful and irritating, but there are some ways to treat the pain. Here are some tips that can help ease your cramps.

Try over-the-counter medication

Trying over-the-counter pain medicines like ibuprofen (Advil), naproxen or acetaminophen, (Tylenol) helps to ease period pain. Talk to your doctor before taking any pain medication, in case it allergies.

Apply heat

You can put a heating pad on your belly or lower back to ease period pain. You can also take a hot bath if you do not own a heating pad.

Massage with essential oils

Massage therapy is very effective. Massage your abdomen for about 20 minutes by pressing down on specific points. Adding essential oils can have additional benefits. Oils like lavender, peppermint, and rose oil can be effective.

Avoid certain food close to your period

It is advisable to avoid foods that can cause bloating and water retention and also sugar-sweetened foods. Fatty foods, alcohol, carbonated beverages, caffeine, and salty foods should be avoided during your period or close to it.

Try herbs

Some herbal drinks contain anti inflammatory and antispasmodic compounds that can reduce the muscle contraction and swelling associated with menstrual cramps.