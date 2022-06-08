Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

In a small trial at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center involving just 18 people who had rectal cancer, an experimental drug called dostarlimab was administered and it made cancer disappear completely.

Those patients have previously undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and invasive surgery all to no avail.

At the end of the clinical trial, the cancer cells were completely gone. A complete remission is unheard of in history.

Tests carried out by positron emission tomography (PET scans), physical examination, endoscopy and MRI scans came up clear.

The drug, Dostarlimab works as an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It does not attack the cancer cells but builds up the immune system to fight cancer.

What is the next step? A trial on many more people and different types of cancer.