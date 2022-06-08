RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Could there be a cure for cancer now?

The Ill-fated cancer that has caused the death of many people could have a cure now. This is the first time such advancement has been recorded in history.

Recommended articles

In a small trial at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center involving just 18 people who had rectal cancer, an experimental drug called dostarlimab was administered and it made cancer disappear completely.

Those patients have previously undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and invasive surgery all to no avail.

At the end of the clinical trial, the cancer cells were completely gone. A complete remission is unheard of in history.

Tests carried out by positron emission tomography (PET scans), physical examination, endoscopy and MRI scans came up clear.

The drug, Dostarlimab works as an immune checkpoint inhibitor. It does not attack the cancer cells but builds up the immune system to fight cancer.

What is the next step? A trial on many more people and different types of cancer.

This is a welcome and novel development in the world of science and cancer research.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

Could the cure of cancer be finally here? Clinical trial reveals new drug with 100% success rate

7 foods you should avoid while on your period

7 foods you should avoid while on your period

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

Chaotic life of an HR: The beautiful stranger (Ep.26)

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

10 home remedies to lighten your skin naturally right now!

10 home remedies to lighten your skin naturally right now!

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Pumpkin leaf: The health benefits of this plant are unbelievable

Kim Kardashian accused of stealing her brand name from Lori Harvey's skincare brand

Kim Kardashian accused of stealing her brand name from Lori Harvey's skincare brand

Chaotic life of an HR: What is going on? (Ep.15)

Chaotic life of an HR: What is going on? (Ep.15)

Trending

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Why-You-Should-Never-Sleep-With-Your-Phone (Reader's Digest)

The age you have the best s*x according to research

The age you have the best s*x according to research