As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide with over 382,000 confirmed cases, it is important that we as individuals and as a nation as a whole, we need to stay protected.

The best way to stay protected is to say at home but if you really need to step out of the house because it is important for example grocery shopping or even to work, then you need to stay strapped up and well protected.

Staying protected while you are stepping out to get your essentials is to avoid you getting the virus and also protecting the people you live with.

1. Step out with your gloves

You don’t know who has the virus and is still doing fine. To ensure that you are well protected, wear our gloves when stepping out of the house. Ensure you dispose of your gloves immediately after use.

2. Always carry your sanitiser

You should make it a duty to always carry your hand sanitiser with you or disinfecting wipes. You apply a little of your at least 60% alcohol-based sanitiser before and after you touch anything, for about 20 seconds. You can use the wipes to clean doorknobs before opening a door or if you need a trolley for shopping for the basics you can the wipes to clean parts of the trolley.

3. Limit your use of public transport

If you can, avoid public transport this period and try to consider other form of transportation such as walking or biking. Ensure you maintain a responsible distance from the next person. If you need to commute publicly to work, ensure that you wash your hands immediately after your drop off