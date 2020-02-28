Coronavirus is the latest world epidemic at the moment and Nigeria recorded its first case on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WBO) and other international health bodies have been working tirelessly to curb the spread of this virus. Some countries have been able to curb the spread while some haven’t.

As people scramble for information on how to stay safe, a directive that was made by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States of America in 2017 where they advised people to shave their beards has resurfaced.

The idea behind that directive is for the effective use of face mask. It is believed that the presence of facial hair would make the mask not to fit properly on a face.

On the use of facemask to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the CDC said; “A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.

“The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings.”

Coronavirus: Full beards will interfere with the ability of face mask to protect you [AFP] AFP

Lagos State Government on Thursday, February 27, 2020 confirm a case of the virus in the state which also the first in Nigeria.