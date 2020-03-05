The overall style of a woman is incomplete without their hairstyle because it has a way of defining your facial look.

Braids are one of the hairstyles that have been everywhere since the beginning of 2020. Although, it has never been out of trend our celebrities are giving braid a fresh look as seen on several red carpets and events.

Most of them are styling their braids in unique and contemporary ways. These stylings have given braids a whole new look and we’re loving it.

Here are some of the celebrities that are making a statement with braids.

1. Yvonne Orji styled her blonde braids like a crown. The style shaped brought out the beauty of her face.

2. The Fulani braids can be styled in a unique way as seen on TBoss. She adorned the braids with accessories as she packed her in a bun.

3. Dakore Egbuson-Akande rocked black braids as she styled the hair in a bun right at the top of her head.