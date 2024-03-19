ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Amos Robi

Man boobs, medically known as gynecomastia, can be a source of embarrassment and discomfort for many men

A man with man boobs
A man with man boobs

In today’s health-conscious society, physical appearance often influences confidence and self-esteem.

Recommended articles

A common concern among men, often whispered about but rarely discussed openly, is the development of man boobs, medically termed as gynecomastia.

This condition, characterized by the enlargement of breast tissue in males, can stem from various factors, affecting men’s mental health and lifestyle.

Understanding the causes, effects, and preventive measures is the first step towards addressing this sensitive issue. Here’s a comprehensive guide to navigating the path to a healthier chest.

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading factor in the development of man boobs is hormonal imbalance, specifically when estrogen levels rise compared to testosterone. This can occur naturally during puberty, ageing, or due to health conditions.

Excess body fat can lead to the production of estrogen, further aggravating the imbalance and promoting breast tissue growth. Targeting overall body fat reduction is crucial in combating this issue.

ADVERTISEMENT
A man showing his tummy that is obese
A man showing his tummy that is obese Pulse Live Kenya

The consumption of alcohol, steroids, and certain drugs can disrupt your hormonal balance, leading to unwanted breast tissue enlargement.

Some medications, including those for heart disease, anxiety, and cancer, can have side effects that promote gynecomastia. Always consult with your healthcare provider about potential side effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Underlying health issues such as liver disease, kidney failure, or thyroid disorders can be underlying causes. Regular health check-ups are essential for early detection and management.

Beyond physical discomfort, man boobs can lead to embarrassment, reduced self-esteem, and social anxiety. Addressing the condition can significantly improve mental health and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporating a balanced diet rich in whole foods and low in processed items and sugars can help manage body weight and hormonal levels, preventing the onset of gynecomastia.

A consistent workout regimen focusing on overall fat loss and chest strengthening can help reduce the appearance of man boobs. Weight training and cardiovascular exercises are key.

Man training in a gym
Man training in a gym Man training in a gym Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Limiting or avoiding alcohol and refraining from using steroids and recreational drugs can prevent the hormonal imbalance leading to breast tissue enlargement.

For those already affected, consulting with a healthcare provider for potential treatments like medication or surgery can offer a solution. Psychological support is also beneficial in dealing with the mental health aspects.

Understanding the multifaceted causes and effects of man boobs is the first step towards prevention and treatment. By adopting healthier lifestyle choices and seeking professional advice when needed, men can regain confidence and lead a healthier life, both physically and mentally. Remember, the journey to a healthier self is not just about physical appearance but overall well-being.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 most visited cities in the world and why

Top 10 most visited cities in the world and why

We found the 3 most overrated tourist attraction spots in the world

We found the 3 most overrated tourist attraction spots in the world

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

How to check your Ecobank account balance

How to check your Ecobank account balance

Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

Some of the most popular Nigerian baby boy names and their meanings

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Causes, effects & preventive measures of man boobs

Ghost hotel is still standing after 20 years of controversies

Ghost hotel is still standing after 20 years of controversies

DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home

What's the best age to get married?

What's the best age to get married?

7 ways you can make money on WhatsApp

7 ways you can make money on WhatsApp

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

London to Lagos driver Pelumi Nubi denied border access in Sierra Leone

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oral sex

Can STIs be transmitted through oral sex? : Here's what you need to know

Thumb-sucking [Indian Academy of pediatrics]

5 harmful effects of thumb-sucking you probably didn't know about

man walking and drinking

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges