The sudden weight you tend to put on your breasts post-pregnancy or after a sudden increase in your weight can be inconvenient if you're not a fan of big boobs.

Some ladies are trying to get a perfect large breast size, while there might be some who are searching for the exact opposite. The reason following this can differ a lot, from only wanting to emerge slimmer to finding it painful to have large breasts.

Some people go into surgery to reduce their breast and make it look perkier which might be dangerous. If you want to reduce your breast size naturally, here are the things you need.

Here's how to reduce your breast size naturally.

1. Flaxseed

Flaxseeds reduce the hormones that influences large breast size [Real Food For Life]

Flaxseeds have Oestrogen-reducing properties. Oestrogen is one of the hormones that regulate the proliferation of your breast cells. An elevated oestrogen level is single of the reason you have enlarged breasts. A reduction in its levels will help reduce the size of your breasts. Add a tablespoon of flaxseeds to a glass of warm water and mix well. Consume with 1 or 2 tablespoons daily.

2. Ginger

Ginger can help you reduce your breast size [Business Insider USA] BusinessInsider USA Images

Your breasts are mainly made up of fatty tissues. Regular consumption of ginger tea helps in burning the accumulated fat in the breasts by increasing the metabolic rate of your body. This, in turn, makes your breasts smaller. Pour 1 teaspoon of grated ginger in 1 cup of water for 10 minutes. Drain, insert a little honey and drink it slowly. Swallow 2 to 3 cups of ginger tea every day.

3. Green tea

Green tea can help to reduce your breast size [ece-auto-gen]

Green tea is another remedy that helps reduce the size of your breasts by burning the fat in them. It contains antioxidants that speed up your body’s metabolic rate. Add a spoonful of green tea in a comparable amount of hot water, say a cup. Cover and let it boil for a few minutes. Strain, add honey and drink 4 cups daily for a few months until you see results.