Bone straight hair products - Signature of Vietnamese hair factory from Vietnam

Advantages of bone straight hair from Vietnam

Shiny - Cool is the first characteristic when mentioning about bone straight hair from Vietnam. When swinging, the light will reflect scattering into the hair to create a sleeky, shiny looking. Cool is when you physically touch the hair strands, you will have the feeling of cool running through your hand.

In order to accomplish this, Vietnamese Hair Factories must select the origin of raw source material carefully and precisely. The characteristic of the hair is thinned, and the hair strand diameter is said to be most beautiful and attractive at 0.03 - 0.08 mm in sizes

Pulse Nigeria

Only thin hair is the most suitable and qualified standard for making bone straight hair and exporting to the African market.

The production process of bone straight hair bundles at Vietnamese hair factory

Straightening serves as the concluding step in Vietnamese Hair Factory production procedure. Prior to this stage, the Vietnamese Hair Factory completed the processes of washing, drying, and sunbathing. With great care, they meticulously straightened each individual strand, ensuring that the entire weft is evenly spread.

Pulse Nigeria

They adhere to a strict time limit of 30 minutes for every 100 grams of hair. Their goal is to guarantee a flat, silky, and smooth texture that radiates a glossy shine. Moreover, Vietnamese Hair Factory Bone Straight hair is designed to maintain its exceptional quality for a minimum of three years.

The difference between natural straight hair and bone straight hair

Bone straight hair is that straight hair has very smooth, flat, and shiny bones, while ordinary straight hair looks like human hair and is the perfect balance between smooth and slightly wavy hair.

The best selling bone straight hair colors

Bone straight black hair

Nigeria's market witnesses a surge in the popularity of bone straight black hair, emerging as the top-selling product. Renowned for its effortless maintenance and durability, this sleek and lustrous hair type exudes an alluring and opulent appeal, captivating customers across the country

Pulse Nigeria

Top 3 trending plain color bone straight hair

The Bone Straight Hair trend offers a wide range of color options, appealing to those who love monochromatic colors. These colors have been consistently popular in the Nigerian market and have maintained top sales in 2023 due to their simplicity and versatility for coloring and wig making.

The preferred lengths for this monochromatic color trend are often around 8, 10, 12 inches for shorter styles and around 20 inches for longer styles. This trend caters to the preferences of individuals seeking a fashionable yet effortless look.

Pulse Nigeria

Top 5 most popular ombre color bone straight hair

In contrast to the monochromatic colors above, the following models stand out and attract the eye. The harmonious combination of hot and cold colors highlights the contrast that makes others unable to take their eyes off you.

Especially these are top 5 of the best selling color in Nigeria in the summer. For girls with stronger personality, bob styles wigs from 8 inches to 12 inches are the perfect choice.

Pulse Nigeria

Top 5 most pick by wig maker bone straight piano hair color

For wig makers who love art and creativity, piano color is the first type mentioned based on a survey of 100 wig makers in Nigeria.

Piano color is loved for its uniqueness and individuality when the product comes in a variety of colors from bright colors like Piano blonde and brown to dark colors like Piano orange and brown. Here are the top 5 favorite piano colors chosen by wig makers

Pulse Nigeria

Vietnam bone straight hair Price in Nigeria

If you're considering purchasing hair from Vietnam, whether for personal use or business purposes, understanding the key factors that determine the pricing of human hair bundles is crucial from Vietnamese hair vendor

Hair color

Hair color is the first factor considered by hair suppliers in Vietnam when calculating the selling price, usually classified into 3 types: Natural Color - Dark Color - Light Color.

Pulse Nigeria

Hair material

Raw hair is exactly as the name applies: Raw, unprocessed. When you think about unprocessed this means it has not undergone any chemical, heat, or steam processing. Raw Vietnamese hair is the most purest and natural form of hair available on the market. You can dye or bleach raw hair to some light color like #613 #60.

Remy hair is a lower price of hair and aligned to ensure that all the cuticles are facing the same direction. The hair is no tangle, no shedding, 100% natural and extremely smooth with good smell. Remy hair is the main material used to produce black and dark colored hair.

Hair thickness

Pulse Nigeria

Vietnamese bone straight hair price list

This is the price list for Bone Straight Hair Bundles - Double Drawn of CYhair Company - The Best Reliable Vietnamese Hair Factory

- Unit: USD / 100g

(How to convert to Naira and how to order hair from Vietnam to Nigeria, will be provided in the next part of this article)

Pulse Nigeria

- For example:

8 inches bone straight hair : Natural color 19.5 usd/ 100g - Dark color 24.5 usd/ 100g - Light color 36.6 usd/ 100g

Bone straight hair 10 inches : Natural color 24.8 usd/ 100g - Dark color 29.8 usd/ 100g - Light color 41.1 usd/ 100g

12 inches bone straight hair : Natural color 26.8 usd/ 100g - Dark color 31.8 usd/ 100g - Light color 47.8 usd/ 100g

14 inches bone straight hair : Natural color 32.6 usd/ 100g - Dark color 37.6 usd/ 100g - Light color 58.7 usd/ 100g

Bone straight hair 16 inches : Natural color 38.1 usd/ 100g - Dark color 43.1 usd/ 100g - Light color 61.5 usd/ 100g

20 inches bone straight hair price in nigeria : Natural color 50.2 usd/ 100g - Dark color 55.2 usd/ 100g - Light color 78 usd/ 100g

24 inches bone straight hair price in nigeria : Natural color 69 usd/ 100g - Dark color 74 usd/ 100g - Light color 101.7 usd/ 100g

30 inches bone straight hair price in nigeria : Natural color 83.5 usd/ 100g - Dark color 88.5 usd/ 100g - Light color 123 usd/ 100g

Closure and Frontal - Everything you need to know to make bone straight lace front

Closure and Frontal, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, are meticulously crafted by highly skilled artisans, dedicated to providing Nigeria's esteemed clientele with the utmost discretion, lightweight feel, and remarkably natural-looking hair extensions.

Our transparent lace closures and frontals seamlessly integrate with your scalp, effortlessly blending in. Whether you opt for a sew-in hair weave or a lace front wig, our products flawlessly complement your natural hair, resulting in an effortlessly natural appearance.

Most popular types of Lace: Transparent Lace and HD Lace

There are two popular types of main laces known for their exceptional quality.

The first is Transparent lace, which is renowned for its durability, strength, and thicker texture. It effortlessly blends with various skin tones and provides a comfortable wearing experience due to its relative softness.

The second type is HD lace, a thinner lace specifically designed for seamless blending. It offers a remarkably natural appearance, resembling a real hairline and scalp, hence commanding a higher price due to its superior quality and remarkable invisibility.

The majority of customers prefer purchasing transparent lace due to its versatility with different skin tones and its affordability. Its adaptable thickness and reasonable price make it the top choice for most customers.

Single Donor bone straight hair products - The trendiest hair

Single Donor Hair is the hair that is cut from one individual donor and let it like that to make a bundle, no mixing, no processing. The most recognizable feature is the natural brown hair tail.

Compare the quality of Single Donor hair - Remy hair - Raw hair

Single Donor Hair stands out with its exceptional quality in comparison to two options above. Nonetheless, due to its natural origin and limited supply, the consistency of the product may vary. The crucial factor to consider is that the thickness of Single Donor Hair is consistently thinner than that of Remy Hair and Raw Hair.

In the context of single donor hair products, the conventional hair thickness standards of Single Drawn, Double Drawn, and Super Double Drawn will not be utilized. Vietnamese wholesale hair vendors, like CYhair Vietnam Real Hair Factory, will use an alternative term to describe the thickness of Single Donor Hair, namely "Premium Quality."

Wholesale bone straight single donor hair products at factory prices

Bone straight single donor hair products will be priced at a premium compared to Remy hair, with costs ranging from 8 usd to 40 usd per 100g.

Pulse Nigeria

Things to take notice when purchasing bone straight hair at Vietnamese Hair Factory

The following are the notes that not only starters in the hair business but also those in the long-term hair industry must pay attention when buying bone straight hair in Vietnam. To get a quality bone straight hair shipment, it is necessary to ensure the following factors:

Hair length

As soon as you receive the goods, length is the first thing to check if your hair length is correct with the order you ordered. If the hair length is shorter than required, immediately contact the supplier to proceed with the refund procedure and return the item as soon as possible.

Buyers should pay attention to learn about return and item policies before placing an order because each supplier has different policies and deadlines

Pulse Nigeria

Hair weight

After checking the length, check the weight of the order and the weight of each bundle. Buyers should pay attention only to the weight of the bundle. If there are any items such as lanyards, attachment boxes, buyers need to remove to avoid miscalculation of hair volume.

Woven line

There are two types of weave, single weft and double weft. However, at present, double weft is the most popular type in the Nigerian market. The double machine weave helps the hair to be firmly fixed, ensuring no hair loss when using , this is the biggest advantage of the double machine weaving line that wig makers love.

Color

A beautiful colored bone straight hair bundle in addition to the required color, the dyeing technique is also very important. Please make sure that the hair bundle you receive is not discolored and uneven.

Colors that fade easily are burgundy, red wine, green, and orange. With such colored hair bundles, the supplier's production quality is not high, it should be considered for the next order.

The hair end is carefully pressed, beautiful

Bones straight hair is hair that is pressed all the hair from the roots of the hair to the end. However, in reality, there are factories that only focus on carefully pressing the head and hair shaft, the hair end will be loose and easy to tangle after a period of use.

The way to know that is when touching the row, you need to pay attention to the difference when touching the hair shaft and the hair end. In addition, you can also see that the tail is not pressed well, which looks quite similar to natural straight hair.

Above are a few important notes when buying bone straight hair in Vietnam. In addition, customers need to have practical experiences to be able to find the right supplier and long-term reputation.

Top 3 reputable bone straight hair factories in Vietnam

Finding the perfect Vietnamese hair factory can be a daunting task in today's digital age. With an abundance of information available online, it's hard to determine if you're being deceived by the enticing images posted by various vendors.

To help you navigate through this uncertainty, we have compiled a reliable list of three trustworthy hair distributors based in Vietnam. By referring to this list, you can make an informed decision and confidently choose the ideal supplier for your needs.

CYhair - The Best Reliable Vietnamese Hair Factory

CyHair – Vietnamese Hair Factory is a professional human hair products manufacturer, which combines research, development, design, production with sales and services. Located in Hair Village, Dong Bich, Dong Tho, Bac Ninh, Vietnam, the biggest hair trading center.

Every month their research and development department will come out with 3 to 5 new designs to meet the market trends. 24 hours customer service will provide any in time reply to their customers, 150 workers in the factory enable on-time finishing of any order from customers.

CYhair’s goal is customers first and pursuing long-term win-win cooperation with customers.

Pulse Nigeria

Since 2004, Their journey in hair research and production began. With over 15 years of industry expertise, they have become renowned for their specialization in crafting 100% Vietnamese human hair.

Boasting three of the largest factories in Vietnam, they operate with a workforce of over 150 dedicated individuals. Their hair products are distributed worldwide, catering to numerous European and African nations, including Nigeria, The United Kingdom, and Australia.

Pulse Nigeria

At CYhair, the production process is meticulously executed to guarantee exceptional results. With a stringent three-stage quality control cycle. They prioritize delivering products that precisely match their customers' requirements in terms of type, length, weight, and color.

CYhair commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond meeting their demands and also prioritize the security of their information.

Pulse Nigeria

Instructions for checking business information in Vietnam:

The special way to check business information in Vietnam is the Tax Code. Currently in Vietnam, there are many hair vendors that are just individuals. And of course they’re cheaper, but there’s a problem, you don’t know where to find them. CYhair’s tax code issued by the Vietnamese government is: 0401894040

Step 1: Access the National Business Registration Portal at: https://dangkykinhdoanh.gov.vn

Step 2: Enter the tax code as shown in the image below. So you can check the company’s establishment history, year of establishment, business registration address…

Unihairvn - The Biggest Lace Front Wigs Factory In Vietnam

During years of experience in this natural human hair extensions market, Unihairvn can supply the extension solution for wholesalers and consumers. Their products were collected from Vietnamese and ethnic minorities in Vietnam.

Therefore, all their hair is virgin or remy with the natural cutting methods. Unihairvn's slogan is “Pure product, Real price”. It means that the hair quality and the suitable price are key criteria and core value of their company.

Top Professional Wholesale Hair Factory in Vietnam

KFhair has been one of the best sellers of raw hair products for three generations 8 years ago. Truly speaking, They do hair business as the way they send many thanks to Vietnamese women who help them to profit and preserve Vietnamese beauty.

KFHair always puts quality first and prestige as they bring satisfaction to the most demanding customers. To expand business, They always want to look for potential customers, even long-term cooperation.

KFhair motto is “Your satisfaction is our concern” Therefore, They had been in business of family company but now they become bigger and stronger day by day

How To Import Hair From Vietnam To Nigeria ?

Discover the step-by-step process of importing high-quality Vietnamese hair to Nigeria with CYhair comprehensive video tutorial. In this expertly crafted guide, CYhair provides valuable insights and essential tips to help you navigate the intricate world of hair importation, ensuring a smooth and successful venture.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bone straight hair products from Vietnam have emerged as a highly sought-after choice in the global hair market. This overview has shed light on the key aspects of these exquisite hair extensions, providing valuable insights into their popularity and quality.

CYhair Vietnamese Hair Factory - Contact Information

- Whatsapp - Mr. Lee - Sales Director: https://wa.me/84387751243

- Hair Factory: Dong Bich Village, Bac Ninh Province, Vietnam

- Office: Sabay Tower, 11A Hong Ha Street, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

