It is said that the best of medicines come with a bitter taste: Undeniably, bitter kola is one of them.

The usage of bitter kola is not limited to traditional activities alone. As a matter of fact, the fruit, seeds, nuts, and bark of the plant have been used for centuries in folk medicine to treat ailments from coughs to fever.

The bitter plant, which is believed to contain a high source of vitamins and minerals such as Vitamins A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, fiber, calcium, potassium, and iron, also carry other antioxidants.

Owing to this, research was carried out by accredited institutions to find out the possible healing attributes of the bitter plant.

The results of the research are not only amazing, they're incredible as well.

Here are some of the incredible health benefits of bitter kola

1. It improves sexual impotence

Studies have shown that when it comes to the improvement of sexual performance, especially among men, bitter kola is royalty.

Bitter Kola does not only increase sex drive, it also improves the sexual performance of men who consume it.

And in other to be effective, it is advisable to chew the kola for at least two minutes before intercourse.

So you have it: Improve your performance in bed by chewing bitter kola.

2. Remedy for osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the degeneration of joint cartilage and the underlying bone that causes pain and stiffness, especially in the hip, knee, and thumb joints.

It is a common form of arthritis.

And according to the National Institutes of Health, the causes of Osteoarthritis can include joint injury, obesity, and aging.

However, researchers at Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria tested the effects of bitter kola against arthritis symptoms and the result concludes that bitter kola significantly reduced inflammation and pain.

It also increased joint movement in patients that had osteoarthritis symptoms.

3. It combats STDs

Since the emergence of sexually transmitted diseases, noble scientists have been battling night and day to bring lasting solution the plague.

Although their battle may seem somewhat difficult as a result of the complicatedness of the diseases, results have shown that seed and leaf of bitter kola have antibacterial activity on clinical isolates of Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhi and Streptococcus pyrogens.

4. It improves the function of the lungs

The fibers and lung tissues are not only strengthened when bitter kola is consumed regularly in a considerate amount, it also stabilizes any other counter effect.

In addition, it helps in the maintenance of good respiratory track as well as treating chest cold.

Still wondering why some smokers move along with bitter kola?

5. It improves immunity system

Bitter kola has a high amount of antioxidant. This high amount of antioxidants found in bitter kola does not only help fight bacteria and other illnesses, it also helps the body to increase its immunity levels.

And when the immunity level of the body is increased, it becomes strong enough to fight against any foreign contaminant.

6. It is anti-malaria agent

Studies have shown that chemical constituents in bitter kola have anti-malarial properties. This is why traditional healers have for many years prescribed bitter kola for the treatment of malaria infections.

Additionally, the stem, bark, and seeds of bitter kola are used to treat acute fever, inflammation of the respiratory tract and throat infections.

7. It fights glaucoma

Glaucoma is a condition of increased pressure within the eyeball, causing a gradual loss of sight.

Glaucoma could result in permanent blindness if left untreated.

However, bitter kola has been found to be an amazing remedy for the eye.

And according to a Lagos University Teaching Hospital journal, when bitter kola is eaten, at least twice a day, it could successfully reduce the eye pressure.

