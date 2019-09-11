These natural aphrodisiacs will help improve your sex life

Stress plays a role too. So does working late every night or chasing the kids all day. So it’s not a surprise that many couples have sex only a few times a month. The good news is you can bring back heat between the sheets with natural remedies found at most health food stores, pharmacies or online. These aphrodisiacs for women are popular for bringing back the sexy sizzle between your sheets.

Check Out These Super Aphrodisiacs

Maca

Maca is a sweet root vegetable with several health benefits. It's commonly used to boost fertility, even going by the nickname "the Peruvian Viagra." Maca is one of the few popular natural aphrodisiacs that science supports. Animal studies report increases in libido and erectile function in mice and rats fed maca. And maca has libido-boosting effects in humans too. Four high-quality studies reported that participants experienced enhanced sexual desire after they consumed maca.

Dates

This exotic, moist fruit adds sweetness and richness to many recipes and to your love life. In Arabic cultures, a traditional aphrodisiac is concocted by mixing dates with milk and cinnamon. This super fruit contains fiber and many essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for overall well-being. And the healthier you are, the more energy and interest you will have for sex.

Fenugreek

This is another tasty way to boost your libido. Fenugreek was an aphrodisiac in ancient Rome, Egypt, and Greece. Its taste is a bit like maple syrup or butterscotch and is used to flavor foods such as imitation maple syrup and in spice blends. Used for centuries to increase sex drive, it also promotes healthy breast tissue and improves milk production in lactating women. It’s an easy safe way to try to boost libido or bra size.

Asparagus

This plant contains large amounts of vitamin E, which is famous for increasing the flow of blood and oxygen to your vagina area. Its high levels of potassium have been linked to the production of your sex hormone. Plus, the plant is perhaps coincidentally shaped like a phallus. That should help get you in the mood too.

Dark Chocolate

According to research, dark chocolate contains phenylethylamine, a stimulant that elicits a sense of well-being and sexual excitement.The natural caffeine content doesn’t hurt either so make sure you get dark chocolate that contains at least 75 percent cacao to get your heart pumping and healthy.

Almonds and Walnuts

Walnuts and Almonds have been a symbol of fertility in the world of arts. They are also great sources of beneficial fatty acids like Omega 3 which help your body produce sex hormones. Besides, the aroma of Almonds arouses passion in women, so there’s no harm in giving it a try.

Peppermint Soap or Shampoo

You will love this simple, quick trick to heighten stimulation, especially if the Big O is elusive. And for those lucky ladies who easily reach orgasm, peppermint products may help you become multi-orgasmic. Buy natural peppermint soap made with pure essential oil for a cheap, easy enhancer. The cooling effect increases sexual pleasure and intensity.

Resource: Lifehack Healthline

