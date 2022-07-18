RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Alcohol has no health benefit for people under 40 years, study reveals

Temi Iwalaiye

There is no health benefit to alcohol consumption in young people but it might have some benefits for older people, a study reveals.

Alcohol affects the body in many ways [Freepik]

The study was carried out from 30 years of data gotten from people between the ages of 15 to 95 from 204 countries and territories.

According to Lancet Journal, “alcohol consumption at any level is associated with health loss from several diseases, including liver cirrhosis, breast cancer, and tuberculosis, as well as injuries."

Alcohol can also cause motor accidents, dementia, brain damage, memory loss, suicide and homicide.

Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences had this to say, “young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts.”

But even for older adults, it offers no protection against diseases like tuberculosis, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, liver disease, epilepsy, pancreatitis and many cancers.

“Some studies have found that consumption of small amounts of alcohol lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes (in older people).” Lancet reports.

A standard drink is a glass of red wine, a can or bottle of beer and a shot of spirits. Older adults can consume half a standard drink or two standard drinks.

The point of the research is that no one should consume alcohol for any purported health benefit - especially young people.

