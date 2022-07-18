Alcohol has no health benefit for people under 40 years, study reveals

According to Lancet Journal, “alcohol consumption at any level is associated with health loss from several diseases, including liver cirrhosis, breast cancer, and tuberculosis, as well as injuries."

Alcohol can also cause motor accidents, dementia, brain damage, memory loss, suicide and homicide.

Emmanuela Gakidou, professor of health metrics sciences had this to say, “young people should not drink, but older people may benefit from drinking small amounts.”

But even for older adults, it offers no protection against diseases like tuberculosis, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, liver disease, epilepsy, pancreatitis and many cancers.

“Some studies have found that consumption of small amounts of alcohol lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes (in older people).” Lancet reports.

A standard drink is a glass of red wine, a can or bottle of beer and a shot of spirits. Older adults can consume half a standard drink or two standard drinks.