ADVERTISEMENT
7 tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

Samiah Ogunlowo

Your bathroom should be a sanctuary, not a danger zone.

Tips to avoid falling in the bathroom

Slippery floors, wet surfaces, and clumsy moments can easily lead to falls and accidents. Here are 7 safety tips that will help you avoid falling in the bathroom;

One of the main causes of bathroom falls is wet and slippery floors. Make sure to keep the floor as dry as possible by using bathmats or rugs that have a non-slip backing. Placing them near the shower or bathtub will provide a stable surface to step on and prevent slipping and sliding.

Grab bars are a game-changer when it comes to bathroom safety. Installing them near the toilet, shower, and bathtub can provide support and stability. Remember, it's always better to be safe than sorry, so don't hesitate to add these helpful aids to your bathroom.

In addition to bathmats, consider using non-slip mats or strips in the shower or bathtub. These specialized mats or strips adhere to the surface, creating friction and reducing the risk of slipping. They are affordable, easy to install, and can make a world of difference in preventing falls.

Good lighting is essential for maintaining a safe bathroom environment. Make sure the bathroom is well-lit, especially around areas where slips and falls are more likely to occur. Consider adding brighter bulbs or installing motion sensor lights that automatically turn on when someone enters the bathroom.

Cluttered spaces can increase the chances of accidents. Keep your bathroom organized by removing unnecessary items from countertops and floors. Store toiletries and supplies in cabinets or shelves to avoid tripping over them. A tidy bathroom not only looks great but also promotes safety.

For individuals with mobility issues or balance problems, using a shower chair or stool can be a game-changer. These items provide a stable seating surface, reducing the risk of falls while bathing. Remember, safety should always be a priority, and these simple additions can make a significant difference.

After a shower or bath, be mindful of your wet feet as you step out onto the bathroom floor. Take your time and dry your feet thoroughly before moving around. It only takes a few extra seconds, but it can help prevent slips and falls.

Your safety matters, even in the seemingly innocuous setting of your bathroom. By following these seven safety tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling and make your bathroom a secure haven.

Remember, prevention is key, and investing a little time and effort into bathroom safety can save you from potential accidents and injuries.

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

