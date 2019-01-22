Being positive means you are choosing to see the bright side of things. Only you can manage how positive you want your outlook on life to be and here's how.

Choosing to be positive means that you are choosing to understand that struggle and pain are not the only things out there, even if they are the only things you can see at the time. It's looking past the bad and reflecting on something better.

Positivity means you see the best in other people, even if you have to really search for it. You can always find the good, and you are able to focus your energy on that.

However, staying positive in life and at work is easier said than done. It is a conscious decision that you have to make on a daily basis. Positivity is about believing and having faith that things will always get better. The power of positivity lies entirely with...you.

Here are 7 profound ways to make your life more positive that you can do right now

1. Be your authentic self

Your authentic self is who you are deep down, your character, your thoughts, feelings, decisions, and the way you behave.

Sometimes we try to hide all those to appear a certain way but being your true self is your unique power. Embrace it. Make choices that reflect who you are as a person.

Let your personality shine through.

2. Care less about what others think of you

Do you like everyone who have ever met? Of course not! Just the same, it’s not possible for everybody to like you.

It’s a fact of life, accept it. Be nice, polite, do the right thing, take care of yourself, be generous with others, connect with people but do things because you feel like doing them, not expecting someone to like you or something in return.

3. Smile more

Even when things aren't going your way, you can still smile. It's you giving a sign to yourself that things will get better, a reminder that you can go through it and be alright. If in doubt, fake it till you make it.

Faking it sends a happiness signal to your brain and then endorphins, happiness hormones, are released, so you end up feeling noticeably better.

4. Think positive

Sometimes it’s easier said than done but when has worrying about things ever made them better? No, it hasn't!

Negative thinking makes you miserable and doesn’t allow you to see situations clearly, access your resources, and react accordingly.

5. Be optimistic

Being optimistic is something you can train your brain to do. If you are an optimist, then you believe that your own actions result in the good things happening in your life; you know that you are responsible for your happiness, the quality of your life, and the fact that more good things are in store for you.

6. Complain less

When you go around complaining about your friends, job, life, whatever, the only thing you accomplish is to make your life more miserable. Complaining is a roadblock that doesn’t allow to go further down the path of life, to find joy and peace of mind.

Complain when you need to but balance it out with solutions which will help you deal with difficulties and manage situations effectively.

7. Appreciate more

Learn to notice the small positive things in your life. They are there, waiting for you to notice them. Don’t take them for granted. Acknowledge them. Cherish them.

You will be surprised how the attitude of gratitude can transform your daily life.