As far back 1963, WHO found Lagos to be the highest carrier of gonorrhea in the world.

Decades after, it has been made known through available data that the rate at which sexually transmitted disease spreads in Nigeria is alarming.

Although one would like to think that this should be a thing of concern to only city dwellers, it suffices to say that there is a rapid movement of these diseases to rural areas as well.

As a matter of fact, it can be argued that owing to lack of proper orientation with regards to STDs, the situation in rural areas is as worse as it is in urban areas.

However, if we're serious as a people in any way whatsoever, this issue should have been taken seriously enough to attract government attention to initiate necessary control measures to prevent those consequences that cannot be separated from these diseases.

But we also know that to depend on government is to leave the lives of both old and young Nigerians at risk, that's why we're taking it upon ourselves to create the awareness of the most prevalent STDs in Nigeria.

Here are six common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

1. Chlamydia

Listed as one of the most common diseases that can be transmitted sexually, chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is caused by Chlamydia trachomatis.

Early-stage of this disease usually comes with no sign or symptoms, therefore, making Chlamydia difficult to detect.

And when they do occur, it takes one to three weeks after you've been exposed to chlamydia. The signs and symptoms seem to be always mild and passing, making them easy to overlook.

2. Gonorrhea

Gonorrhea is not only a common infection in Nigeria, it is also one of the serious STDs that threaten our wellbeing.

Caused by the bacterium known as Neisseria Gonorrhea, gonorrhea is a bacterial infection of the genital tract.

Surprisingly, the bacteria can also grow in the mouth, throat, eyes, and anus.

Usually, gonorrhea symptoms start appearing within ten days after exposure. But various studies have shown that there are rare cases of people experiencing signs and symptoms, months after infection.

3. Syphilis

Syphilis is another serious transmitted disease that has the tendency of becoming deadly if not treated beforehand.

Caused by the bacterium known as Treponema Pallidum, research shows that syphilis has increased over time. And this is believed to be happening because the starting of this disease goes undetected.

Syphilis is likely to attack the heart, brain and nearly all internal organs as time goes on.

ALSO READ: Causes, symptoms and prevention of genital herpes

4. Trichomoniasis

Trichomoniasis is an infection of the vagina for women and the urethra for men. It is caused by microscopic parasites called Trichomonas vaginalis. It is mostly contracted through sexual intercourse.

Additionally, it can be spread by bathing suits, towels, and washcloths shared by an infected individual.

The parasite is capable of living outside the body for hours.

And when trichomoniasis causes symptoms, they may appear within five to twenty-eight days of exposure and range from mild irritation to severe inflammation.

5. Herpes

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that can be gotten by any sexually active person.

Usually, the herpes virus causes sores that appear on the vaginal area, penis and/or the anus. It can, sometimes, appear around the mouth.

Herpes can only be suppressed but it never goes away. It can return, and it is contagious even when there are no visible sores.

ALSO READ: Most common HIV symptoms in men

Upon observation, a patient can have from four to seven flare-ups each year.

6. HIV

HIV which is the most dreaded of them all is an infection with the human immunodeficiency virus that interferes with the body's ability to fight off viruses, bacteria, and fungi.

Most times, if not properly managed, it can lead to AIDS, a chronic, life-threatening disease.

Note:

It is very important to state here that these early signs and symptoms usually disappear within a week to a month and are mistaken for those of another viral infection.