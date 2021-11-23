5 ways to know you bought a bleaching cream

When people say they are trying to get more even and brighter skin, a fairer complexion is still the result.

What differentiates all these nomenclatures is the effect they have on the skin and the ingredients used to make them.

Some ingredients will give you a visibly lighter complexion without skin damage.

So how do you know that the cream you bought is bleaching your skin?

It has hydroquinone, mercury, cysteamine and dermocorticoids. No matter the brand name if it has any of these ingredients, be rest assured that it will bleach your skin. Others like kojic acid and retinol should be used sparingly and discontinued if any reaction occurs. There are certain allergic reactions that should make you discontinue such creams immediately they include:

Skin irritation and redness

If you notice that your skin is turning pink or red, that is a fairly good indication that you bought a bleaching cream.

Dry skin

Your skin looks pale, dry and scaly.

There is also swelling and burning, itching skin, visibly red veins and hives.

3. Mercury poisoning can lead to kidney failure, photosensitivity, memory loss and high blood pressure.

4. A blue-black discolouration (melasma) in parts of your body like your face, legs and hands.

5. Using corticosteroids creams can lead to big painful acne in parts of your body and your face.

Let’s say, unfortunately, you came across bleaching creams and began to use them, how do you remedy the terrible effect?

Many natural home remedies can deal with the negative effect and remove discolouration caused by bleaching creams. They include: