5 types of eating disorders you may be suffering from

You may be suffering from an eating disorder. Eating disorders are serious mental health conditions that affect millions of people every year.

In this article, we will discuss five types of eating disorders that you may be suffering from without knowing it.

What is an eating disorder?

An eating disorder is a mental illness that causes unhealthy eating habits to develop. Eating disorders can lead to a variety of physical and emotional problems that can severely affect your life. There are a few types:

1. Binge Eating Disorder (BED):

This type of eating disorder is characterized by frequent episodes of overeating, with no control over the amount of food consumed. People with BED often feel ashamed and disgusted with themselves after eating, and often diet and exercise excessively to try to control their weight.

People with BED are at a high risk for developing obesity, heart disease, type II diabetes, and other health problems.

2. Anorexia nervosa:

Anorexia nervosa is a disorder that causes people to obsessively diet and exercise in order to lose weight, even when they are already thin. People with anorexia have a distorted view of their body image, and see themselves as overweight even though they are not.

People with anorexia often starve themselves to the point that they are severely underweight and malnourished. Anorexia can have a severe impact on your body, leading to infertility, heart disease, muscle loss, osteoporosis (weak bones), kidney failure, and even death if left untreated.

3. Bulimia nervosa:

Unlike BED and Anorexia nervosa, people with bulimia nervosa generally maintain a normal weight or are slightly overweight. People with this disorder have frequent episodes of binge eating and purging (throwing up) to get rid of the food that they have just consumed, in order to control their weight.

People with bulimia often feel ashamed and disgusted after eating, which can lead to a cycle of bingeing and purging that is difficult to break. Bulimia can cause many health problems, including dehydration, tooth decay, electrolyte imbalance, and even death.

4. Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID):

Imagine struggling to eat. Eating can be a chore, and you may not find it pleasurable at all. Eating is something that needs to get done so you don't starve, but otherwise there's no enjoyment in it for you.

This is what people with ARFID experience every day of their lives unless they seek treatment. People with this disorder have a restricted range of foods that they will eat, and often have trouble swallowing or digesting food.

People with ARFID can be underweight, normal weight, or even overweight, but their health is still at risk due to their limited diet. They may also experience problems such as constipation, diarrhea, and malnutrition.

5. Orthorexia nervosa:

Yes, we have to always chip in healthy greens into our food, but if you find yourself obsessed with only eating foods that you consider to be "healthy", then it's time to seek help. Eating is more than just a necessity for survival; we should enjoy the process of cooking and eating too!

People with Orthorexia nervosa have an obsession with healthy eating, where they will only eat foods that they deem to be "healthy". This can lead to an unhealthy and unbalanced diet, as well as problems such as constipation, diarrhea, and malnutrition.