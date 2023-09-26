ADVERTISEMENT
5 toxic habits you need to let go of to have a healthy relationship

Anna Ajayi

Relationships, they say, are like delicate flowers that require care, attention, and nurturing to bloom beautifully.

You need to let go of these toxic habits in your relationship [pinterest]
You need to let go of these toxic habits in your relationship [pinterest]

But sometimes, amidst the magical moments, we unintendedly take on habits that can transform our love story into something much darker and more challenging than we ever imagined.

This isn't about finger-pointing or casting blame; it's about recognising that we're all human, and we all make mistakes. It's about understanding that toxic habits can creep into even the most loving relationships, but it's never too late to change and grow together.

Someone once said the first step towards healing is recognising you're sick. So, let's open our eyes to these toxic habits that can harm the love you hold dear.

Communication is the lifeblood of any healthy relationship, and resorting to giving the cold shoulder, making snide remarks, being passive-aggressive and giving silent treatment is not the way to go. In fact, it's actually a recipe for disaster. Relationships need active communication to evolve and thrive. Instead of bottling up your feelings, take a deep breath, and talk things out with your partner.

We all have our moments of curiosity, but invading your partner's privacy by snooping through their phone is a toxic habit that can erode trust. Trust is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and when it's broken, it can be hard to rebuild. If you suspect something is amiss, it's better to have an open and honest conversation with your partner rather than resorting to snooping.

Friends are our confidants, the ones who are always there to listen and support us. But, there's a fine line between sharing and oversharing when it comes to your relationship. Venting about your partner's flaws or airing your relationship's dirty laundry with friends can lead to wrong perceptions and unnecessary drama. Your friends do not fully understand the nuances of your relationship, so their well-intentioned advice could do more harm than good. Seek support from friends, but maintain healthy boundaries and ensure that your relationship's private matters remain just that—private.

Ladies and gentlemen, let's face it, none of us are mind readers. If you have specific needs, desires, or concerns, talk about them clearly and openly. Keeping your emotions bottled up not only ends in frustration but can also cause misunderstandings and unnecessary conflict. Your partner cannot meet your needs if they don't know what they are. So, instead of expecting them to magically understand your feelings, communicate openly. You might be surprised at how much smoother your relationship sails when you do.

In this social media age, it's easy to fall into the trap of comparing your relationship to the seemingly perfect ones you see online. This habit can be toxic because you begin to get unrealistic expectations. Remember, what you see on social media is not real life. Every relationship has its ups and downs. Instead of making comparisons, focus on nurturing your relationship. Embrace the imperfections and work on the challenges together. The grass is not always green on the other side.

Anna Ajayi

