5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Temi Iwalaiye

What sort of disease is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Justin Bieber sharing that he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome [People]
Last week, international superstar, Justin Bieber shared a touching video announcing that he is suffering from a rare illness known as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

He explained to us in simple terms, “the nerve in my ear, and facial nerves have caused my face to have paralysis”

Because of his viral video, we would be shedding more light on the nature of the disease.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It also causes ear abnormalities like ringing in the ears and hearing loss.

The symptoms are brutal. Individuals affected are unable to smile, close their eyes or experience any movement in their face. As Bieber said, "this eye is not blinking. I cannot smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

It may also include red and painful rashes in their outer and inner ear.

In 1907, James Ramsay Hunt appropriately described and diagnosed the condition, and it was named after him.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults.

Previously inactive (dormant) varicella-zoster virus is reactivated and spreads to affect the facial nerve and causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The earlier it is detected, the more likely it is to be cured through effective treatment. Antiviral medications, like acyclovir, and famciclovir, alongside corticosteroids, like prednisone are the most effective medication.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

