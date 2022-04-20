5 surprising effects of smoking

1) Cancer:

Cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue. Cancer is one of the effects of smoking. Regular intake of cigarettes can lead to lung cancer, cancer of the mouth, urinary bladder, and cervix, and can also cause acute myeloid leukemia. Cigarettes can weaken the body's immune system, thereby making cancer cells keep growing, which can increase the risk of cancer.

2) Chronic respiratory conditions:

Smoking can damage the airways and the small air sacs (alveoli) found in your lungs, which can lead to heart disease.

3) Infertility:

Smoking can affect infertility in both men and women. It can lead to pregnancy complications and erectile dysfunction. The chemicals in cigarettes can also lead to the loss of eggs in women and the sperm's ability to fertilize the eggs. It can also cause male sexual impotence.

4) Diabetes:

Diabetes is a chronic health disease that results in too much sugar in the blood and affects how the body turns food into energy. One of the causes of type-2 diabetes is smoking. The more cigarettes you smoke, the higher your chances of getting type 2 diabetes. Cigarettes increase inflammation in the body, which interferes with the proper functioning of cells. It also causes damage to the cell.

5) Early menopause:

Menopause is a natural decline in reproductive hormones when a woman reaches her 40s or 50s. Smoking may increase the risk of early menopause. This is because smoking lowers a female’s level of estrogen, and a low estrogen level can also lead to dry skin and memory problems. Early menopause can cause vaginal dryness, changes in libido and breast tenderness.

How to stop smoking

If you find it difficult to quit smoking abruptly, you can gradually reduce your intake of cigarettes.

- Make use of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

- Visit a counselor