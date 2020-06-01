5 simple habits to boost your immune system against illnesses

In light of the ongoing pandemic, while the only effective protection against the virus is proper hygiene and social distancing, having a strong immune system can fortify your body’s fight against viral infections as well as assist your body’s recovery process.

However, your immune health can be compromised due to external factors, weakening its ability to protect you optimally. So, what can you do to strengthen your immune system?

Homtamin-G, your preferred daily supplement, shares a list of simple dietary and lifestyle changes that can help.

Proper Diet

Nutrition is important to keep your immune system strong. What you eat provides your body with the fuel it needs to function properly.

Foods rich in vitamins B, C, and E are essential for building a strong immune system. Foods such as beans or spinach which contain antioxidants can help the body fight inflammation, while foods rich in zinc help increase the production of white blood cells which are vital for immunity.

Good Sleep

Recent research shows that a good night’s sleep improves the effectiveness of certain immunity cells called T cells, which help the body ward off infections. On the other hand, inadequate sleep is linked closely to higher vulnerability to illnesses. In fact, sleep deprivation has the same strenuous effect on the brain as drinking too much alcohol.

For improved health and total well-being, you should be getting 7 or more hours of sleep as an adult. 10 - 14 hours of sleep is recommended for teens and younger children respectively.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. It improves the general well-being of the heart, lowers blood pressure and helps in controlling your body weight.

While extreme physical exertion is dangerous for the body, moderate exercise can assist the body’s immune system by enabling better blood circulation which allows the essential immune system cells to efficiently move through all parts of the body and fight off harmful pathogens.

Stress Management

Physical and mental stress can place a great strain on the body and stress hormones can also suppress your immune system.

To reduce stress, adopt daily habits that help to relieve physical and mental stress. A few of these habits include physical exercise, connecting with friends, breathing exercises, and adequate sleep.

Dietary Supplements

You can improve your body’s immunity with a daily supplement such as Homtamin-G capsules which are formulated to help reduce stress and fatigue while boosting your immune health and improving your physical and mental performance. Homtamin-G capsules contain Korean ginseng extract, aloe vera extract, multivitamins and minerals which help to ward off stress and boost your body’s resistance against viruses and bacteria.

