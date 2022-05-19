RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 signs you're consuming too much salt

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

According to Wikipedia, Salt as a mineral composed primarily of sodium chloride, a chemical compound belonging to the larger class of salts.

5 signs you're consuming too much salt
5 signs you're consuming too much salt

Salt is used as a flavoring and a preservative. It is also used in the production of ties and dyes, pottery, soap, and chlorine. It is mostly used in the chemical industry. The body needs salt for fluid balance and nerve function, but too much salt can be dangerous to the body.

Recommended articles

Salt contains 40% sodium and 60% chlorine. Too much sodium can cause high blood pressure, kidney stones, and cardiovascular disease. Too little sodium can cause dizziness and hyponatremia.

According to the World Health Organization, your daily intake of salt should not exceed 1.5g, or over half a teaspoon of table salt. When you take more than the recommended amount, it can be dangerous for your health. Here are five signs you're consuming too much salt:

1) Feeling thirsty constantly

Studies show that foods with high sodium content can affect the body's fluid balance. When you consume too much salt, you're likely to feel thirsty most of the time. Drinking enough water is the best method to correct this. Your body continues to indicate that it requires more water in order to restore salt balance. It is also suggested that you avoid processed foods and instead opt for vegetables and fresh fruits.

2) High blood pressure

Excessive salt consumption can raise your blood pressure. High blood pressure is caused by the increased amount of blood pushing against the blood vessel walls. Sodium is predominantly found in human blood, where it attracts water. As a result, if you consume too much sodium, your bloodstream will absorb more water.

3) Bloating

Consuming too much salt can make you feel bloated because sodium attracts water. When you consume too much salt, you're likely to experience fluid retention and swelling in strange places, e.g., fingers or toes.

4) Mild headaches

When you consume too much salt, you're likely to experience mild and constant headaches. Salty foods can trigger migraines and also cause blood vessels in the brain to expand, which can lead to painful and frequent headaches.

5) Frequent urination

One of the most obvious signs of excessive salt consumption is frequent urination. Sometimes, drinking too much salt might not be the cause of your frequent urination. Eating too much salt can also be the cause. In order to stop this, it's better to cut your salt intake of salt and also drink plenty of fluids in order to get rid of the excess salt.

Authors:

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 signs you're consuming too much salt

5 signs you're consuming too much salt

5 reasons why you should avoid boat rides in Lagos

5 reasons why you should avoid boat rides in Lagos

5 ways travelling can make you more money

5 ways travelling can make you more money

7 breathtaking black sand beaches in the world

7 breathtaking black sand beaches in the world

Here's how to re-balance your vag*na’s pH levels and keep it healthy

Here's how to re-balance your vag*na’s pH levels and keep it healthy

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

7 reasons why you should avoid skipping meals

7 reasons why you should avoid skipping meals

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

What to do when someone says they want s*x without commitment

OPPO Reno7: The portrait expert powered by cutting-edge hardware and artificial intelligence

OPPO Reno7: The portrait expert powered by cutting-edge hardware and artificial intelligence

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

squats

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

6 foods to add to your diet if you want a bigger butt

Eggs