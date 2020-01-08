Drinking about 3 to 4 cups of coffee daily can do your body some good and if you want to get maximum benefit from coffee, avoiding adding sugar.

Here are ways coffee can positively impact your health and well-being.

1. It makes you smarter

Taking the right amount of coffee makes you smarter. Coffee contains an active ingredient called caffeine which improves the mood, memory, vigilance and brain function.

2. It helps your liver

So research has shown that Cirrhosis is the end stage of liver damage caused by diseases like alcoholism and hepatitis, where liver tissue has been largely replaced by scar tissue.

Multiple studies have shown that coffee can lower your risk of cirrhosis by as much as 80%. Those who drank 4 or more cups per day felt the strongest effect and have enzyme liver level within the healthy range.

3. Coffee reduces suicidal thoughts?

A 2013 study by Harvard's School of Public Health found that those who drank two to three cups of caffeinated coffee a day cut their suicide risk by 45 percent — possibly because caffeine's stimulant effect helps boost people's moods.

4. It contains enough vitamins and antioxidants

Coffee is full of Riboflavin, an important B vitamin that boosts energy and metabolism. It's also packed with antioxidants that can fight diseases and boost your immune system.

5. It aids weight loss

Caffeine is a stimulant, which means it can boost your metabolism. By drinking coffee you lower your risk of becoming overweight and contracting type 2 diabetes.

One study found that drinking four cups of coffee a day can lower your risk of diabetes by 30%.