ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

Samiah Ogunlowo

The importance of a restful night cannot be overstated. Experimenting with different sleeping positions can be a game-changer in your quest for quality sleep.

The value of a good night's sleep is often underestimated [Adobe Stock]
The value of a good night's sleep is often underestimated [Adobe Stock]

Recommended articles

Beyond the duration of sleep, the positions adopted during the night can significantly impact the quality of the sleep.

From minimising discomfort to alleviating certain health issues, choosing the right sleeping position is an art worth mastering.

This article explores five healthy sleeping positions that can contribute to better sleep and overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a timeless elegance in the supine position, lying flat on your back. This posture evenly distributes your body weight, reducing pressure points and promoting spinal alignment. It's particularly beneficial for those prone to back pain. To enhance this position, consider placing a pillow beneath your knees to maintain the natural curve of your lower back.

There's a timeless elegance in the supine position [Adobe Stock]
There's a timeless elegance in the supine position [Adobe Stock] Pulse Nigeria

For many, curling up in the fetal position is the epitome of comfort. This position can help reduce snoring and ease symptoms of acid reflux. Ensure you switch sides regularly to maintain balance and avoid stiffness. Adding a pillow between your knees can further support your spine and hips.

ADVERTISEMENT
Curling up in the fetal position is the epitome of comfort for many people [Sleep Foundation]
Curling up in the fetal position is the epitome of comfort for many people [Sleep Foundation] Pulse Nigeria

If you prefer sleeping on your side, the log pose might be your ideal choice. Lie on your side with your arms straight down and your legs extended. This position helps maintain the natural curvature of the spine while preventing potential facial wrinkles associated with pressing your face into a pillow. Consider using a contoured pillow to support your neck.

While sleeping on your stomach is generally not recommended due to its potential to strain the neck and spine, some find it comfortable. If you're a stomach sleeper, opt for a softer pillow to reduce strain on your neck. Placing a pillow under your hips can also help maintain spinal alignment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Opt for a softer pillow to reduce strain on your neck [Adobe Stock]
Opt for a softer pillow to reduce strain on your neck [Adobe Stock] Pulse Nigeria

Similar to the supine position, the soldier’s stand involves lying on your back, but with your arms straight down by your sides. This position is excellent for maintaining spinal alignment and reducing the risk of wrinkles associated with pressing your face into a pillow. Ensure your pillow adequately supports your neck.

The importance of a restful night cannot be overstated. Experimenting with different sleeping positions can be a game-changer in your quest for quality sleep.

Remember that individual preferences and health conditions vary, so finding what works best for you is key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invest in a comfortable mattress and pillows that align with your chosen sleeping position, and embark on a journey to better sleep and improved well-being.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024

7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep

Ghanaian chef chasing cooking record prepares 156 meals in 227 hours

Ghanaian chef chasing cooking record prepares 156 meals in 227 hours

Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low

Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low

How pornography affects your brain and relationships

How pornography affects your brain and relationships

Did you know Ethiopia is 7 years behind the rest of the world?

Did you know Ethiopia is 7 years behind the rest of the world?

Bipolar disorder: What it is and how to manage it

Bipolar disorder: What it is and how to manage it

Celebrating a women focused bar in Ikoyi, Silk Lagos

Celebrating a women focused bar in Ikoyi, Silk Lagos

DIY Recipes: How to bake a sponge cake using a rice cooker

DIY Recipes: How to bake a sponge cake using a rice cooker

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

5 of the world’s oldest structures, and how they originally looked

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

4 things you shouldn't do when your ex moves on

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most people with the herpes virus don't have symptoms (image used for illustrative purpose) [My Registry Wedding]

Causes, symptoms and prevention of genital herpes

Bitter kola

5 amazing health benefits of bitter kola

Healthy lunches for work

5 easy-to-make and healthy meals you can pack for office lunch

HIV

4 behaviours that put you at risk of contracting HIV