The embarrassment that comes with double chin drives some people to get into surgical operations that will reshape their faces.

Some come out of it with a better face while some have a different story to tell. If your self-esteem and self-confidence are being affected because of your double chin, then you need to do something about it. This can be made possible by applying some tricks that will hide it. You don't have to go through surgery or pay an exuberant amount of money to fix your double chin.

Are you wondering what can you do to get rid of that double chin without having to spend so much money with expensive treatments? Here are some tricks that can help y ou hide your double chin.

1. Your hairstyle

The volume of hair hanging down your neck accentuates the visibility of the double chin [ Instagram/ Diane Russet] Instagram/ Diane Russet

You need to wear a hairdo that doesn’t fall on your neck, close to your chin or rather double chin. The volume of hair hanging down your neck accentuates the visibility of the double chin. One suggested hairstyle is the high ponytail or a bob cut. Hairstyles that end with curls will make the double chin visible.

2. Get tricky with your makeup

Make people focus on your lips than your double chin by wearing bold lip colors [Instgram/ Chika Ike] Instagram/ Chika Ike

Get cheeky with your makeup by wearing your makeup such that it highlights your cheeks and eyes. For eyes, you could use a subtle eyeshade. For cheeks, use a blusher upwards to enhance the area prominently.

Your lip color can make a huge amount of difference in your appearance. Make people focus on your lips than your double chin by wearing bold lip colors like dark red, dark brown, etc. You can also go for shiny lip gloss.

Highlighting your jawline takes the attention away from your double chin [Instagram/ Damilola Adegbite] Instagram/ Damilola Adegbite

Just as you have enhanced your facial features like the cheeks, eyes, and lips, another cheat trick is to try and clearly define your jawline. Highlighting your jawline takes the attention away from your double chin. How would you highlight your jawline? By using a bronzer. Brush it across the jawline. If you are of wheatish or dark complexion, go for gold-toned bronzer. If you are of fair complexion, opt for rose-toned bronzer.

ALSO READ: These factors are responsible for the sudden growth of grey hair while you're still young

3. Dress smart

Wearing scoop neck tops will help you hide your double chin [Instagram/ Lillian Afegbai] Instagram/ Lillian Afegbai

You may wonder how your dress can decide what your chin looks like. But the fact is, what you wear can take people's attention away from your double chin. Let people notice your neckline, collarbones or even your throat. How do you do that? By wearing scoop neck tops.

A scoop neck top gives a wide view of your throat and collarbones. Plus, it is stylish and can be teamed up with a formal pair of trousers.