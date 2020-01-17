It is normal for hair color to change, as people age but white hair can appear at almost any time in life.

The occurrence of grey hair with old age is excusable but when you notice them in your early 30s and sometimes, even 20s, it’s disheartening. When you start spotting them, there will be more to follow if you don't find a solution. Some people compliment you with the fact white hair on a young fellow means wisdom. After a while, those excuses won't make you feel better anymore.

Melanin gives hair its color, whether the hue is black, red, blonde, brown or any shade in between. This pigment, which is found in hair follicles, or the sheath of cells and tissue that surround the hair root, is an ingredient in the hair formation process.

In this article, you'll find out why you're suddenly growing grey hair at a young age.

1. Deficiency of melanin

In most of the cases, a deficiency of melanin is the leading cause of hair whitening. The production of melanin depends on appropriate nutrition and protein supplements. The lack of these nutrients causes melanin to fall below acceptable levels.

Why you are growing grey hair at a young age [Hairsimply] Hairsimply

2. Hormones

Research suggests that an imbalance in hormones can trigger or increase premature greying of hair. If you have excess greying of hair and aren’t sure if you have a hormonal imbalance, please consult a doctor.

3. Genes

Genes are the predominant factor in determining at what age your hair loses pigment. For some people, it can happen even before they turn 20. For others, the first strands of grey appear rather late.

ALSO READ: Treat your dry scalp with these homemade remedies

4. Vitamin and mineral deficiency

Deficiency in iron, vitamin D, folate, vitamin B12, and selenium may also cause the whitening of hair follicles. Deficiencies of Vitamin B12 and folic acid with lower levels of biotin were found in people having premature greying of hair.

5. Stress

Emotional stress also plays a role here. Studies have shown that the oxidative load caused by psychological stress can trigger premature graying of hair. If you're going through a lot of stress, you're prone to have grey hair.