5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms

If you are in this category, here are five interesting health benefits of Sago worms that might change your mind.

1) It aids digestion

Eating Sago worms can help reduce the risk of having flatulence and constipation as it promotes digestion. This is because Sago worms contain fiber which boosts metabolism.

2) It is a rich source of protein

Eating Sago worms is a great way to add protein to your diet. This delicacy contain high protein content as well as almost all the amino acids needed by the body system for normal functioning.

3) Can help lower blood sugar

With Sago worms, you also get a food that can help regulate blood sugar which makes it great for people with diabetes.

4) Fights Microbial infections

Sago worms also have antimicrobial properties. These edible worms can help your body fight against some infections caused by microorganisms. In addition, Sago worms are said to be rich in Iron and Zinc.

Aside from fighting infections, Sago worms contain lots of fatty acids such as linoleic acid, palmitic acid and stearic acid which are used to produce drugs.

5) Gives you stronger bones and teeth

Another important nutrient in Sago worms are minerals like calcium and magnesium. These are important for teeth and bone health and helps to make them stronger.