Sago worms, also referred to as edible worms, are the larva of the red palm beetle found in Palm trees or coconut trees that are absolutely delicious. While some people enjoy this delicacy, which comes with many amazing health benefits, some are still skeptical about it, after all, they are worms.
5 interesting health benefits of Sago worms
Have you ever eaten Sago worms?
Recommended articles
If you are in this category, here are five interesting health benefits of Sago worms that might change your mind.
1) It aids digestion
Eating Sago worms can help reduce the risk of having flatulence and constipation as it promotes digestion. This is because Sago worms contain fiber which boosts metabolism.
2) It is a rich source of protein
Eating Sago worms is a great way to add protein to your diet. This delicacy contain high protein content as well as almost all the amino acids needed by the body system for normal functioning.
3) Can help lower blood sugar
With Sago worms, you also get a food that can help regulate blood sugar which makes it great for people with diabetes.
4) Fights Microbial infections
Sago worms also have antimicrobial properties. These edible worms can help your body fight against some infections caused by microorganisms. In addition, Sago worms are said to be rich in Iron and Zinc.
Aside from fighting infections, Sago worms contain lots of fatty acids such as linoleic acid, palmitic acid and stearic acid which are used to produce drugs.
5) Gives you stronger bones and teeth
Another important nutrient in Sago worms are minerals like calcium and magnesium. These are important for teeth and bone health and helps to make them stronger.
Aside from these health benefits that Sago worms offer, it is actually quite a delicacy that can be enjoyed roasted or even used to make fried rice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng