5 countries you won’t believe still practice female genital mutilation

In countries that practice it, FGM is considered a necessary part of raising a girl and preparing her for adulthood and marriage, as it prevents her from being promiscuous and maintains her "virginity.” The World Health Organisation confirms this as a common reason why FGM is done.

Female Genital Mutilation is a social practice in over 30 African countries and some Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Here are five countries that still practice female genital mutilation

All these data is gotten from FGM/C Research Initiative:

1. Indonesia

FGM is practised by over 90% of Indonesia's Muslim population, impacting 70 million women and girls and accounting for 35% of the global burden. However, no Asian countries have laws explicitly banning the practice, making it illegal across the region.

2. Saudi Arabia

FGM is prevalent in Jeddah and Hali, Al Qunfudhah Governorate, Saudi Arabia, where it is considered illegal globally. However, Saudi Arabia lacks a clear law against it, and 18.2% of women—close to one in five women—self-reported having FGM/C, while 3.3% were unaware.

3. Yemen

A study found that in Yemeni coastal areas, the prevalence of FGM was 89.0% among women and 79.8% among the youngest daughters in the surveyed families, with two-thirds of women and half of men having poor knowledge about its harmful effects.

4. Somalia

Somalia has the highest number of FGM cases in the world. 98% of girls aged 5–11 have undergone Type III infibulation, which is the most brutal form of female genital mutilation. UNICEF reports that at least 200 million girls from 31 countries have undergone FGM.

Pulse Nigeria

5. Egypt

Egypt has one of the highest number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) in the world. A staggering 87.2% of women aged 15–49 in Egypt have experienced this harmful practice, highlighting the country's significant population of nearly 95 million.

Female Genital Mutilation in Africa

Though illegal in some of these countries, it is still practised. In many others, it is either legal, or the laws are silent about it. Here are some African countries that still practice FGM.

Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Dijbouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, and Uganda

