5 common types of skin diseases

Skin diseases are caused by some underlying health conditions and certain lifestyle factors. Some of which include:

Fungus or parasite in the skin

Diabetes

Peeling skin

dry or cracked skin

loss of skin pigmentation

Here are five common types of skin diseases:

1) Eczema (Atopic dermatitis)

Eczema is an itchy inflammation of the skin that makes the skin red, dry, and itchy. Eczema usually develops at an early age, but it can also occur at any age. Although the cause of eczema isn't known yet, studies show that it's probably triggered by an overactive immune system. Eczema can affect any part of the body, but it mostly affects the arms, knees, and scalp. Eczema can be treated with medications like oral over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamines and also therapies.

2) Sunburn

Sunburn is a type of skin disease caused by too much exposure to sunlight. Skin burns cause pain and burning to the skin. Studies show that skin burns can also increase the risk of skin disease, brown spots and freckles. Sunburn symptoms and indicators usually occur within a few hours of exposure to the sun. However, determining the severity of the sunburn may take a day or more.

3) Rosacea

Rosacea is a skin disease that causes redness and pus-filled bumps on the face. Rosacea is sometimes mistaken for acne, but the difference is that while the redness of acne is located just around the pimple, the redness of rosacea usually covers a large area. Although rosacea can affect anyone, it's mostly common in middle-aged women.

4) Diaper rash (irritant diaper dermatitis)

This is a skin disease commonly associated with babies. It is a skin disease that appears as a patch of inflamed, bright red skin on the buttocks. It's often caused by irritation from stool and urine, bacterial or fungal infection, or antibiotics.

5) Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis)

Athlete's foot is a common fungal infection that occurs on the toes and feet. It is most common in people who have sweaty feet from wearing tight-fitting shoes. Athlete's foot can occur on one or both feet. Common symptoms of athlete's foot include peeling or cracked skin between the toes and itchy blisters.