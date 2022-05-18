RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 common types of skin diseases

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

Skin disease is any kind of disorder that affects the human skin.

Skin diseases
Skin diseases

Skin disease encompasses a wide range of ailments that affect the skin, including infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, allergic reactions, skin malignancies, and parasites. These diseases can be genetic, and they are also capable of causing rashes, inflammation, itches, and other skin changes.

Recommended articles

Skin diseases are caused by some underlying health conditions and certain lifestyle factors. Some of which include:

  • Fungus or parasite in the skin
  • Diabetes
  • Peeling skin
  • dry or cracked skin
  • loss of skin pigmentation

Here are five common types of skin diseases:

1) Eczema (Atopic dermatitis)

Eczema is an itchy inflammation of the skin that makes the skin red, dry, and itchy. Eczema usually develops at an early age, but it can also occur at any age. Although the cause of eczema isn't known yet, studies show that it's probably triggered by an overactive immune system. Eczema can affect any part of the body, but it mostly affects the arms, knees, and scalp. Eczema can be treated with medications like oral over-the-counter (OTC) antihistamines and also therapies.

Eczema (Atopic dermatitis)
Eczema (Atopic dermatitis) Pulse Nigeria

2) Sunburn

Sunburn is a type of skin disease caused by too much exposure to sunlight. Skin burns cause pain and burning to the skin. Studies show that skin burns can also increase the risk of skin disease, brown spots and freckles. Sunburn symptoms and indicators usually occur within a few hours of exposure to the sun. However, determining the severity of the sunburn may take a day or more.

Sunburn
Sunburn Pulse Nigeria

3) Rosacea

Rosacea is a skin disease that causes redness and pus-filled bumps on the face. Rosacea is sometimes mistaken for acne, but the difference is that while the redness of acne is located just around the pimple, the redness of rosacea usually covers a large area. Although rosacea can affect anyone, it's mostly common in middle-aged women.

Rosacea
Rosacea Pulse Nigeria

4) Diaper rash (irritant diaper dermatitis)

This is a skin disease commonly associated with babies. It is a skin disease that appears as a patch of inflamed, bright red skin on the buttocks. It's often caused by irritation from stool and urine, bacterial or fungal infection, or antibiotics.

Diaper rash (irritant diaper dermatitis)
Diaper rash (irritant diaper dermatitis) Pulse Nigeria

5) Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis)

Athlete's foot is a common fungal infection that occurs on the toes and feet. It is most common in people who have sweaty feet from wearing tight-fitting shoes. Athlete's foot can occur on one or both feet. Common symptoms of athlete's foot include peeling or cracked skin between the toes and itchy blisters.

Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis)
Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis) Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common types of skin diseases

5 common types of skin diseases

5 surprising facts about obesity

5 surprising facts about obesity

5 foods that can help boost your mood

5 foods that can help boost your mood

Back pain: Prevention and treatment

Back pain: Prevention and treatment

7 ways celebrities can make fashion statements without eccentric outfits

7 ways celebrities can make fashion statements without eccentric outfits

CHI Limited set to hold 2nd annual Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration

CHI Limited set to hold 2nd annual Hollandia Dairy Day Celebration

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

Here are 5 things no one tells you about sleeping with your bestie

All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

3 natural ways to get wider hips and bigger butt easily

squats

6 foods to add to your diet if you want a bigger butt

Eggs

5 foods to add to your diet if you have stomach ulcer

Ulcer patients needs to consume the right foods [Credit: Medical News Today]