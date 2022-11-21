5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

The best sex positions for overweight people are also great for most people. They provide a degree of comfort that anyone can enjoy. Ultimately, the best sex positions for overweight couples is going to vary from couple to couple and requires open and honest communication, confidence to express what feels good, and a willingness to experiment until you find something you both enjoy.

Here are some of the best sex positions for overweight people — experiment to find out which ones you like the most and prepare to take your sex life to the next level.

Doggy style

This classic position is one of the best sex positions for overweight people. After a while, it can get a little tiring, but using pillows can provide support and help you and your partner maintain the position for longer.

This position also makes it easy to self-stimulate as you’re being penetrated, or your partner can reach around to touch you.

The seated position

Props and other modifications provide an easy way to add some variety to your sex life and can include, among more exotic things, pillows, cushions, or furniture, as in the seated position. In addition to being fun for most people, the seated position is also one of the best sex positions for overweight couples.

Butterfly

This position may be one of the best sex positions for overweight people of all sizes and shapes. The position allows for deeper penetration without interference from a larger abdomen.

One of the more intimate things about this position is that you and your partner are facing each other. This allows for greater intimacy and kissing.

Reverse cowgirl

In the traditional cowgirl position, the woman straddles the man while he lies down, allowing her to control the pace and depth of penetration. While the traditional cowgirl doesn’t have a reputation as one of the best sex positions for overweight women, the reverse cowgirl is a sex position for overweight couples that accommodates for larger body sizes.

Sideways crunched turtle