5 Ancient African hairstyles that are still popular today

When cut, it is still linked to the person and can be used for different incantations. Hair also played a role in marriages, burials, and other incantations.

Hairstyle had different meanings and connotations such as marital status, tribe, and age. Different tribes had different hairstyles peculiar to them.

The interesting thing is these hairstyles are still worn today and have been infused into modern society.

So, which ancient African hairstyle do we still see today?

1. Bantu Knots

Pulse Nigeria

Bantu knots are parted and rolled like balls. It was worn by the Zulu women of South Africa. But now it is a modern way to style your natural hair.

Pulse Nigeria

2. African threads

Pulse Nigeria

African threads are common among the Yoruba people of West Africa. It is basically hair cocooned in a thread. African threads are protective hairstyles in modern times.

Pulse Nigeria

3. Fulani braids

Pulse Nigeria

Fulani braids are hairstyles made by the Fulani women of West Africa, the hair is usually parted at the middle, left to hang by the side and adorned with beads. A lot of celebrities like Tiwa Savage and Beyonce still wear it.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Cornrow

Cornrows have been dated to the Ethiopians, but it was made throughout African, each having their own distinct way of making it. Cornrows are one of the most popular and relevant styles worn today.

5. Dreadlocks

Pulse Nigeria

The Himba tribe from Namibia made dreadlocks with grounded ochre, butter, and goat hair.