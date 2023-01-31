4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

1. Fried foods

Especially commercially fried foods like yam, akara, potatoes, meat and so on. The only used in frying these foods are hydrogenated oils that are high in trans fat and this causes heart issues that affect the penile heart.

2. Dairy

This includes products gotten from cows like milk and cheese. Dairy causes arterial blockage which affects the flow of blood to the penis, heart and even brain. The unnatural food and medicine fed to cows find themselves in their products we consume and that has been known to affect the prostate.

3. Red meat

Eating a lot of cow meat is also a very bad idea because it causes arterial damage and heart disease. Your heart health directly affects your penis health. The inability to get and sustain an erection is early sign of heart problems. Other sources of protein like chicken and fish are better than red meat.

4. Alcohol