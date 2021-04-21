4 easy tips to gain weight

Here are a few ways to gain weight.

Increase your food portions

Sometimes you are not gaining weight because you do not eat enough food. You can gain weight by increasing the proportion of food you take. Double your portions.

Eat Carbs

I was speaking to a friend about how she gained weight and she mentioned how she ate a lot of pounded yam almost every weekend. If you want to lose weight you cut down on carbs. If you want to gain weight, you should do the opposite.

This does not mean you should eat unhealthily. You should cut down on the things that are bad for your health like butter and replace it with a healthy alternative like avocados. Avocados are great for weight gain.

Pulse Nigeria

One food that helps with weight gain is whole grain bread.

Also try spaghetti with freshly made sauce (Tomatoes, onions, and pepper, carrots, green peas), yam (fried and boiled) and eggs, and rice.

Get enough rest

Another reason why it might look like you are not gaining any weight is because you are not resting enough. Both mentally and physically. Sleep more and relax your mind. If there are too many things on your plate, try to take a vacation. I know this point might not be too possible, because adulthood is not a ball in the park but it is good to put it out there. Relaxation helps with weight gain.

Drink milk and tiger nut

Tiger nut has immense benefits almost innumerable. Another great thing this fruit can also do is cause an increase in weight. Drink up and watch yourself get fatter.

