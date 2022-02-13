4 benefits of keto diet

Keto diet works by burning fats and breaking them down into molecules called ketones for energy instead of breaking carbs into glucose for energy which is the normal way the body generates energy. This automatically results in weight loss.

Here are some benefits of ketogenic diet.

1. Ketogenic diet supports weight loss.

Weight loss is one of the major reasons people chose to diet. Cutting down on carbs is one of the simplest and most effective ways to lose weight. Keto diet also consists of foods that fill you up and suppress your appetite, thereby reducing your calorie intake.

2. It helps to reduce acne.

Acne can be quite traumatic to live with. It can be linked to diet and blood sugar. Reducing carb intake helps to reduce sugar in the blood which can also help to eliminate acne.

3. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Keto diet can lower and stabilize blood sugar levels because they are low in carbohydrates which is one of the causes of an increase in blood sugar.

4. It helps to protect brain function.

Ketones that are generated from keto diet provide a neuroprotective benefit. They can strengthen and protect the brain and nerve cells.