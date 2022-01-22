9 bucket list ideas

Literally, a bucket list is a list of things you want to do before you kick the proverbial bucket. It is a list of several experiences a person hopes to have had during their lifetime.

Everyone should have a bucket list. If you do not have one yet, no problem. Here are some bucket list ideas just for you.

1. Visit Lekki Conservation Center and go on the canopy walkway

Lagos is home to the largest canopy walk in Africa and the second-largest in the world. The 40 meters long and 25 meters high canopy walkway is not only daring, but it also gives you a bird's-eye view of the whole park with the interesting wildlife and some parts of Lagos. Going on this walk is the perfect blend of exciting and scary. It is something everyone should experience at least once.

2. Go paintballing

One thing you should not miss out on is an opportunity to go paintballing with your friends. Paintballing is a sport where teams shoot each other with pellets made of paint-like dye.

3. Visit another African country

Africa is blessed with a wide range of diverse cultures and interesting traditions. Visit any other African country and experience their way of life, visit their tourist attraction centers and take pictures.

4. Go on a road trip

A road trip is best enjoyed at night when the day's traffic has cleared up and with your friends. Play songs from your speaker, roll down the window, and let the cool breeze of the night hit you.

5. Attend a silent disco party

A silent disco party is also called a silent rave. It is a type of party where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones rather than the usual speaker system. Those who are not wearing headphones do not hear the music. This seems like an enticing thing to experience. Everyone should attend a silent disco party.

6. Visit tarkwa bay

Tarkwa bay beach is an oasis away from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. One unique thing about this beach is that you can only get through a 20 minutes boat ride. There are lots of fun activities to do at the beach. You could take a walk along the beach, set up a picnic, play volleyball with friends and even organize a small party. The boat ride to and fro is also part of the experience.

7. Visit the Nike art gallery

If you are a lover of arts, you should definitely plan a visit to the Nike art gallery in Lekki Lagos. There is an endless display of beautiful artworks. The best part is that entrance into the art gallery is free for all.

8. Attend a concert where your favorite artists are performing

Watch your faves perform live at a concert while you sing along in the crowd and even stand a little chance of getting pictures with them. There are usually lots of concerts in December, you should make plans to attend some concerts this December.

9. Go kayaking

Kayaking involves the use of paddles on inflatable canoe-like vessels called kayaks. Kayaking is breathtaking, ensuring that you have fun and also relax at the same time.