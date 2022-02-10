7 challenges content creators face

The art of content creation is a sacred calling. One that a selected few have been chosen to shoulder. The ability to create something novel, in any form, be it video, music, story, painting, fashion design, or any state of art, is a thrilling feeling. However, while talent and the various manifestations of it are pretty, sometimes along the journey, especially during the early stages of the prospective careers, it entails some ugly, frustrating stages that are capable of causing the creative to give up if the right resources to pull through are not utilized.

Here are seven challenges content creators face before, during and after bringing their ideas to life. Are you a content creator? Which of these do you relate to the most.

Burnouts

A burnout is a kind of mental and physical exhaustion that usually comes after a prolonged period of intense productivity. What sucks most about burnout is that the content creator isn't even aware of it at the moment; As a result, you are basically not willing to do anything. You just lay on the bed, staring at your ring light or your laptop screen, sewing machine, unable to think or act on any idea. However, the worst part of burnout is not the depressing numbness; it is the guilt of idleness that comes with it.

Creative blocks

A creative block is closely linked to burnout, but the significant difference between this and the latter, is that the energy to work is there, but the idea to execute is totally absent.

Financial challenges

Creating refined content requires top-notch equipment, expensive software programs, premium subscription plans, props etc. Content creators, not privileged to have financial sponsors, have to shoulder these expenses, merging them with their personal cost of living. Some creators have to literally starve to save funds to procure the required gears to create in the most professionally and appealing way possible.

Unsupportive friends & family

A creative's journey is made easier with the right support system. However, the presence of cynical and pessimistic friends may be discouraging or motivational depending on the creator's personality. Now, this factor coming from friends is quite dismissible, but it's heart-wrenching when it comes from family.

Imposter syndrome

This is arguably the most common challenge even successful artists in their primes and upcoming creatives starting their respective journeys seldom experience. 'Imposter syndrome' is the feeling of being a fraud. It is rooted in self-doubt, and stunted confidence, usually after facing several rejections. Every creative confronts Imposter Syndrome at one point or another, and sadly, only the strong-hearted don't give in to that lying voice in the head.

Insufficient time

For a creative mind, 24 hours in a day is not enough. How content creators work is not the same as a regular 9-5 worker. Time is everything for content creators; that is why they are always busy. They will tell you they are busy because a hundred content ideas are running through their minds even when they are practically doing nothing. Every minute counts for content creators. For that reason, they do not have time for unproductive activities or discussions.