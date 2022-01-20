RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 tips on how to maintain white sneakers

Temi Iwalaiye

Although white sneakers look good, they are hard to maintain.

Rows of white shoes lined up to be tested as part of our roundup of the best white sneakers for women.

One of the best shoes you can have is white sneakers, but unfortunately, they are also the most stressful.

The cleaning tools you need are; an old toothbrush for spots that are hard to reach, a brush, baking soda, gentle wipes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, white nail polish for some cracks and mild bleach in extreme cases.

Here are some tips that keeps your white sneakers looking good;

Do not wait for the dirt to build up before you clean your sneakers. Wash them as soon as possible.

If they are not so dirty, then you can just wipe the dirt off with wipes or a clean cloth.

White sneakers {pinterest}

You should not brush your white sneakers every time. You are not supposed to wear those white kicks frequently. They are a once-in-a-while kind of sneakers.

In case of oil stains on your white sneakers, using a mild shampoo will clean them in no time.

Use non-gel toothpaste to clean the hardest and dirtiest part of your sneakers - the soles.

Always keep your shoes in the box [Istockphoto]

Storing your shoes is so important. Dirt and dust can destroy your shoe. So, put it in a shoebox or ziplock bag.

Store your shoes in a cool and dry place. You don’t need the sun constantly on it.

Temi Iwalaiye

