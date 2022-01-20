One of the best shoes you can have is white sneakers, but unfortunately, they are also the most stressful.
5 tips on how to maintain white sneakers
Although white sneakers look good, they are hard to maintain.
The cleaning tools you need are; an old toothbrush for spots that are hard to reach, a brush, baking soda, gentle wipes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, white nail polish for some cracks and mild bleach in extreme cases.
Here are some tips that keeps your white sneakers looking good;
1. Clean your shoes as soon as it gets dirty
Do not wait for the dirt to build up before you clean your sneakers. Wash them as soon as possible.
If they are not so dirty, then you can just wipe the dirt off with wipes or a clean cloth.
2. Do not wash it too many times
You should not brush your white sneakers every time. You are not supposed to wear those white kicks frequently. They are a once-in-a-while kind of sneakers.
3. Use shampoo to clean any oil stains
In case of oil stains on your white sneakers, using a mild shampoo will clean them in no time.
4. Use toothpaste to clean the soles of your sneaker
Use non-gel toothpaste to clean the hardest and dirtiest part of your sneakers - the soles.
5. Store Properly
Storing your shoes is so important. Dirt and dust can destroy your shoe. So, put it in a shoebox or ziplock bag.
Store your shoes in a cool and dry place. You don’t need the sun constantly on it.
