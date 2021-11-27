5 kinds of people this holiday season

For some, it is a time of cheer and fun, and for others, it is a time to spend money they have been saving up all year.

Here are five kinds of people during the holiday season

1. The IJGB (I Just Got Back)

These are our brothers and sisters from overseas. It doesn’t matter if they live in Malaysia or Tokyo, be assured that they will be coming back with a British accent.

The word on the street is that male IJGBs may steal your women because they presumably come back with a lot of money.

2. Couples Christmas

This couple is ready to choke all their single friends with couple content. They will wear matching sweaters, plan a vacation or getaway and post cheesy captions about love and togetherness.

3. The interior decorator

They will turn the house into Santa's home by hanging Christmas lights everywhere. These holidaymakers will also get the biggest Christmas tree they can find, and ornament it from top to bottom.

4. The party-goers and concert attendees

You will find them at every concert and show. They are ready to have the most 'detty' December. They have saved all year so they can party hard in December.

5. The Grinch

Do not mention anything about Christmas or the holiday season to these ones. To them, Christmas is just a normal day and a public holiday.