3 things to know about MBGN 2021 winner

Oluchi represented FCT/Abuja and competed against 36 other girls to emerge the winner. The contest took place on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.

These are some things to know about her.

1. Resident in US

Oluchi is a 25-year-old lady who hails from Abia State, although she lives in the United States of America.

2. Registered nurse

Oluchi is a registered nurse who studied at the University of Texas, Arlington where she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2017.

Oluchi works as an intensive care nurse at Leaderstat LLC in Ohio, USA

3. Past pageantry

She has participated in many pageants in the United States like Miss Africa Texas Pageant where she emerged the winner in 2016. She also contested in Miss Nigeria USA in 2019.