Matilda Duncan Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FM

news

Abuja based on-air-personality Matilda Duncan is no longer with Rhythm 94.7 FM, Abuja after 18 years.

She has now moved her talents to Classic FM 97.5 Abuja. Duncan made this announcement on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018.

"Hi all! As many of you may have noticed, yours truly is no longer at Rhythm 94.7 FM, Abuja after 18 amazing years of working with the fantastic crew at the station.

"In a move that I am super excited to announce, You can turn the dial to ClassicFM 97.5 Abuja* (the station that plays every song you know) and catch me on air, Of course, #Chaseandtobechased still continues as usual on YouTube. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you know what you have to do!" she wrote in her caption.

Yesterday was also her first day on the job at Classic FM. "and so it starts" she wrote on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself in the Classic FM studios. She also shared a photo of her signing her contract with the station.

Matilda Duncan has received a bunch of congratulatory messages since she made the announcement.

The lovely OAP is the sister of Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan.