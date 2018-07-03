Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Matilda Duncan Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FM

Matilda Duncan OAP joins Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FM

Popular Abuja on air personality Matilda Duncan moves to a new radio station.

  • Published:
Matilda Duncan Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FM play

Matilda Duncan Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FM

(Instagram/Matilda Duncan )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abuja based on-air-personality Matilda Duncan is no longer with Rhythm 94.7 FM, Abuja after 18 years.

She has now moved her talents to Classic FM 97.5 Abuja. Duncan made this announcement on her Instagram page on Monday, July 2, 2018.

"Hi all! As many of you may have noticed, yours truly is no longer at Rhythm 94.7 FM, Abuja after 18 amazing years of working with the fantastic crew at the station.

"In a move that I am super excited to announce, You can turn the dial to ClassicFM 97.5 Abuja* (the station that plays every song you know) and catch me on air, Of course, #Chaseandtobechased still continues as usual on YouTube. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you know what you have to do!" she wrote in her caption.

 

Yesterday was also her first day on the job at Classic FM. "and so it starts" she wrote on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself in the Classic FM studios. She also shared a photo of her signing her contract with the station.

 

Matilda Duncan has received a bunch of congratulatory messages since she made the announcement.

The lovely OAP is the sister of Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Senior Editor, Content, at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet
2 Nigerian Prisons With 300k, you can get a luxury apartment in Kirikiri...bullet
3 Matilda Duncan OAP joins Classic FM after 18 years with Rhythm FMbullet

Related Articles

Lolo 1 OAP is not bothered or ashamed of her body
Daddy Freeze Why religious activist is the "only genuine prophet" in this country
Toke Makinwa OAP has a lot of goodies but will only share with future hubby
Daddy Freeze 'I stopped going to church because of the hypocrites' - OAP explains [VIDEO]
Daddy Freeze "An engaged couple having sex is not fornication" - OAP insists
Daddy Freeze "Your own gender will continue to let you down," OAP tells Chimamanda Adichie

Pop Culture

From near death to detention in USA, this is the story of LGBTQ+ activist Edafe Okporo
Edafe Okporo From near death to detention in USA, this is the story of a brave Nigerian LGBTQ+ activist
Loose Talk Episode 125 Dear Nigerians Fuck your prayers
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 125: Dear Nigerians F*ck Your Prayers
Lagos traffic congestion is often experienced irrespective of the time
Pulse Opinion Here's why you should think twice before getting a job in Lagos
Nigeria has had a very bad week
Nigeria From Plateau to poverty, our country has had a very bad week