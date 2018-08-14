Pulse.ng logo
Woman suspects murder after returning home to missing dog

A woman needs help getting justice for her dog who she suspects was killed by her neighbours.

Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman play

A woman appears disturbed after returning to find her dog is missing.

(Daring Magazine)

A woman returns to her residence to discover that her dog has been killed and its remains sold off.

She suspects her neighbours of wrongdoing and hopes to get justice after making an announcement on Twitter.

Tweeting from the handle “Madam Producer”, she shared her concern in a post she published yesterday.

She is interested in getting justice for the slaughtered animal.

ALSO READ: Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy

Dog which ate German masters alive to equally die

The authorities in Germany's city of Hannover have decided on a death sentence for a Staffordshire terrier, Chico, which reportedly killed its masters.

An autopsy result confirmed that the animal indeed mauled victims, a mother and her son, 52 and 27 respectively, to death. Both were challenged by mobility and good health according to the German Press Agency (DPA).

Their corpses were discovered at their apartment on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Woman suspects murder after returning home to missing dog play

Staffordshire terrier.

(Pinterest)

 

A neighbour had spotted a dead body through a window and shortly informed authorities. Efforts made by the daughter of the deceased mum also proved helpful to police.

The rate of dog attacks on humans in Germany has become a major concern. It has inspired the government to take measures aimed at curbing deaths.

