Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex

Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex

In Ghana, a 38-year-old farmer reportedly murdered his wife who denied him of sex. Her copse has been recovered by the police.

  • Published:
Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex play

A man who was denied sex by his wife reportedly split her head in two.

(NegusWhoRead)

A Ghanaian farmer Kofi Abraham has reportedly murdered his wife Nana Yaa for denying him sex.

The killer who is four years older than 34-year-old partner, allegedly slaughtered the deceased on Monday, July 30, 2018.

It happened in Assin Fosu located in the Central Region of Ghana says a report by Adom News which also confirmed that her corpse has been retrieved by the police.

Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex play

A woman has died following a nasty attack by her husband - a farmer who reportedly murdered her for lack of sex.

(Punch News)

 

Reports confirmed that the deceased experienced several machete wounds.

ALSO READ: Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others

5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital

In South Africa, a gay baboon named Somizi is a major headache for male residents after five were reportedly raped by the animal.

The victims were made to visit a hospital where they received treatment for an intense anal pain and weakness.

5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital play

The headline of a newspaper confirms a baboon attack on South Africans.

(Image Heaven)

 

George Chiune, one of the victims had thought the baboon had an intention to kill him on his first encounter with Somizi.

The animal was however interested in only sex according to Zimbabwe Today (ZT).

“I thought it wanted to kill me but realized it was after my bum," Chiune expressed according to ZT.

ALSO READ: Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

Somizi, reportedly accustomed to travelling alone, is believed to be an outcast.

5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital play

A baboon struggles with a man over his grocery.

(St Marys)

 

Lizzie McKenzie, a specialist in the study of animals suspects the baboon is an outcast in a ZT report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been...bullet

Related Articles

Double Trouble Alleged gay prostitute arrested for having sex with 4 clients openly
Wrong Decision Rape victim regrets collecting N2000 to keep quiet about sexual assault
Wild Man gets injured in the throat during sex with gay lover
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
It Wasn't Me Corps member finds out boyfriend was cheating when his sperm reduced
Fornication Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotel
Hilarious!!! “I fear girls may have HIV” - Man caught having sex with cow
eShun I turned down a $100,000 sex offer – Ghanaian singer
Petty Excuse Man who rapes 6-yr-old daughter blames it on wife's absence
Taboo Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son

Metro

Man remanded in Ikoyi Prison for slapping wife to death
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Woman dies while voting in Zimbabwe General elections
Zimbabwe General Elections Woman dies while casting her vote
Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride
Separated Forever Groom dies in a van-truck accident while visiting his bride