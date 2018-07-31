Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex

news

A Ghanaian farmer Kofi Abraham has reportedly murdered his wife Nana Yaa for denying him sex .

The killer who is four years older than 34-year-old partner, allegedly slaughtered the deceased on Monday, July 30, 2018.

It happened in Assin Fosu located in the Central Region of Ghana says a report by Adom News which also confirmed that her corpse has been retrieved by the police.

Reports confirmed that the deceased experienced several machete wounds.

ALSO READ: Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others

5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital

In South Africa, a gay baboon named Somizi is a major headache for male residents after five were reportedly raped by the animal .

The victims were made to visit a hospital where they received treatment for an intense anal pain and weakness.

George Chiune, one of the victims had thought the baboon had an intention to kill him on his first encounter with Somizi.

The animal was however interested in only sex according to Zimbabwe Today (ZT).

“I thought it wanted to kill me but realized it was after my bum," Chiune expressed according to ZT.

ALSO READ: Wild female Chimpanzee forces itself on Cross River farmer

Somizi, reportedly accustomed to travelling alone, is believed to be an outcast.

Lizzie McKenzie, a specialist in the study of animals suspects the baboon is an outcast in a ZT report.