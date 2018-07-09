news

In Niger State, a bullet wound was not enough to break a man who overpowered three armed robbers who tried to steal from him in his house.

Punch News learnt that two of the attackers Isah Kabiru, 22, and Abdullahi Musa, 30. have been arrested after a visit to the residence of the victim Gado Aliyu.

One of the suspects Isah Kabiru mentioned that he did not intend to shoot the victim.

“God knows, I was actually looking for money from him to settle some bills, I didn’t have the intention to pull the trigger on him; it was accidental,” says Kabiru who hopes to be given a chance to amend his error.

Muhammad Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the police confirmed that the suspected thieves will soon be arraigned in court.

One other suspect Sanda Chumo reportedly escaped to an unknown destination.

Abubakar confirmed this in a chat with the Northern City News.