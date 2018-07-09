Pulse.ng logo
Despite injury, man overpowers robbers who tried to steal from him

Powerful Like Superman Despite bullet wound, man overpowers robbers who tried to steal from him

One of three armed robbers who visited the home of a victim with an intention to rob says he did not mean to shoot him.

  • Published:
Despite bullet wound, man overpowers robbers who tried to steal from him play

Two suspected robbers hold exhibits a gun and a cutlass from a recent operation where the victim who was shot overpowered them.

(Business Torch)

In Niger State, a bullet wound was not enough to break a man who overpowered three armed robbers who tried to steal from him in his house.

Punch News learnt that two of the attackers Isah Kabiru, 22, and Abdullahi Musa, 30. have been arrested after a visit to the residence of the victim Gado Aliyu.

Despite bullet wound, man overpowers robbers who tried to steal from him play

Three suspected armed robbers hide their faces in shame.

(Vanguard Newspaper)

 

One of the suspects Isah Kabiru mentioned that he did not intend to shoot the victim.

“God knows, I was actually looking for money from him to settle some bills, I didn’t have the intention to pull the trigger on him; it was accidental,” says Kabiru who hopes to be given a chance to amend his error.

ALSO READ: Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers

Muhammad Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the police confirmed that the suspected thieves will soon be arraigned in court.

Despite bullet wound, man overpowers robbers who tried to steal from him play

One of three men suspected of robbery is at large says a Niger State police spokesperson Muhammad Abubakar.

(PM NEWS Nigeria)

 

One other suspect Sanda Chumo reportedly escaped to an unknown destination.

Abubakar confirmed this in a chat with the Northern City News.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

