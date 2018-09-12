Pulse.ng logo
Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders head at police station

The Punisher Man beheads cheating wife and surrenders her head at police station

A man walks into a police station with his wife's head in an Indian city. He reportedly beheaded the deceased on suspicion of cheating.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man who caught his wife cheating with another man reportedly beheaded her and presented himself to the police.

(istockphoto)

A murder suspect identified as Satish has been arrested for beheading his wife who was reportedly caught cheating with another man.

According to Sky News, the 35-year-old suspect walked into a police station in an Indian city to announce that he has killed the deceased known as Roopa.

"This is my wife, sir, I gave her all the love I could," Satish tells officers at a police station.

"I saw her with that guy near the plantation, I killed her, but that guy ran away. I couldn't kill him though," he adds in a Sky News report.

ALSO READ: Mum gives out daughter's head to help with travelling abroad

More reports confirm that the suspected murderer married the deceased in the year 2018.

Since their marriage, the pair has experienced a number of misunderstanding reported at the police station.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

