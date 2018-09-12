news

A murder suspect identified as Satish has been arrested for beheading his wife who was reportedly caught cheating with another man.

According to Sky News, the 35-year-old suspect walked into a police station in an Indian city to announce that he has killed the deceased known as Roopa.

"This is my wife, sir, I gave her all the love I could," Satish tells officers at a police station.

"I saw her with that guy near the plantation, I killed her, but that guy ran away. I couldn't kill him though," he adds in a Sky News report.

More reports confirm that the suspected murderer married the deceased in the year 2018.

Since their marriage, the pair has experienced a number of misunderstanding reported at the police station.