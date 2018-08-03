Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances

news

In Nashville, U.S.A, events quickly developed into violence when a young lady Bailey Cantrell turned down the moves of a man who was trying to ask her out.

In a surveillance video, the man went berserk on her windshield which suffered some damage in the hands of the aggressor who seized her by the neck after she made to get out of the car.

A broken glass enters her eyes from the impact of damaged windshield.

"My friend had gone into the gas station to get something and I was waiting outside, and this man approached me and was asking for my phone number and was calling me all these names.

"After I declined, still a little bit mad, then the second I declined the third time and said ‘I'm gay, I'm just not interested,’ that's when it triggered him and he got very aggressive.

"The only thing I was thinking while this was going on is he might have a weapon, he might have a knife, a gun, I don't know.

"So pretty much just flailing every limb to get out of his grip.

"I only reversed to try to knock him over and make him fall but that didn't work.

"When I got out, I was getting out to grab my phone and call 911 and also, there was glass in my eye from where all that glass hit us.

"So that was uncomfortable and I just felt like I needed to get out of the car," Cantrell says in a report by NBC 12.

Relying on the help of police officers, the victim tries to locate the attacker at a Nashville rescue mission where he stays but fails to find him.

She is worried he might repeat the same action with another person.