Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances

Not By Force Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances

It is a matter of luck that Bailey Cantrell did not lose her sight when she turned down the advances of a man.

  • Published:

In Nashville, U.S.A, events quickly developed into violence when a young lady Bailey Cantrell turned down the moves of a man who was trying to ask her out.

In a surveillance video, the man went berserk on her windshield which suffered some damage in the hands of the aggressor who seized her by the neck after she made to get out of the car.

Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances play

An extract from a surveillance video shows a man attacking a lady from her car's bonnet.

(News Channel 5)

 

A broken glass enters her eyes from the impact of damaged windshield.

"My friend had gone into the gas station to get something and I was waiting outside, and this man approached me and was asking for my phone number and was calling me all these names.

"After I declined, still a little bit mad, then the second I declined the third time and said ‘I'm gay, I'm just not interested,’ that's when it triggered him and he got very aggressive.

"The only thing I was thinking while this was going on is he might have a weapon, he might have a knife, a gun, I don't know.

"So pretty much just flailing every limb to get out of his grip.

"I only reversed to try to knock him over and make him fall but that didn't work.

"When I got out, I was getting out to grab my phone and call 911 and also, there was glass in my eye from where all that glass hit us.

"So that was uncomfortable and I just felt like I needed to get out of the car," Cantrell says in a report by NBC 12.

ALSO READ: Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years

Lady almost lose her sight by rejecting man's advances play

A stranger tried to ask Bailey Cantrell out but she turned him down stating that she is gay.

(News Channel 5)

 

Relying on the help of police officers, the victim tries to locate the attacker at a Nashville rescue mission where he stays but fails to find him.

She is worried he might repeat the same action with another person.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8...bullet
3 'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until...bullet

Related Articles

Forgive & Forget Senator who supported wife beating apologizes to Uganda
In Ibadan My wife was sexually battered by Alfas while seeking for love charms, husband tells court
Inspiring Lady raped by uncle survives and gives hope to abused people like her [Video]
Stranger Things Man bites baby girl he was trying to rape just to deceive mum
Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his private part
In Lagos How my father used blackmail to have sexual intercourse with me – witness
Randy Father Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive

Metro

New Video J Clauxe - Ole feat. Slimcase, Ushbebe, Charles Okocha
Jameson The most distruptive brand experience comes to Abuja
Man kills his boss for owing him salary
Frustration Man kills his boss for owing him salary
Zitta: 'Police stole from accident victim and left him to die'
Tony Zitta 'Police stole from accident victim and left him to die', eyewitnesses say