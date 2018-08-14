Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest

news

One of the kidnappers who attempted to abduct a pharmacist in Ondo State has died after taking an overdose of Tramadol for the operation.

The deceased has been unconscious since he was apprehended on Sunday, August 5, 2018. He reportedly died at the Owo General Hospital despite efforts to save his life.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirms this.

Mr. Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the police disclosed news of the kidnapper's death today.

“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him; we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation. Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday).

“This could be connected with the high intake of Tramadol which he took.

“We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep," says Joseph.

The Ondo State Police Command had hoped on the recovery of the suspect to help with an investigation into the attempted abduction of a pharmacist who made for an exit door as soon as a gang of criminals arrived at his office.

According to Punch News, some of the items recovered from the deceased include 400mg of Tramadol and a locally made gun.