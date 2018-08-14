Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest

Overload Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest

400mg of Tramadol and a locally made gun are some of the items recovered from a suspected kidnapper who died from an overdose.

  • Published:
Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol for operation and dies after police arrest play

Handcuffs still attached to his wrists, a suspected kidnapper is dead after taking an overdose of Tramadol. The police believes this is the main cause of his death.

(Punch News)

One of the kidnappers who attempted to abduct a pharmacist in Ondo State has died after taking an overdose of Tramadol for the operation.

The deceased has been unconscious since he was apprehended on Sunday, August 5, 2018. He reportedly died at the Owo General Hospital despite efforts to save his life.

Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest play

Tramadol and codeine are some of the substances that have taken the attention of youths in Nigeria.

A May 2018 report by the BBC highlights the harmful effect of codeine use captured in a documentary "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

(Business Day)

 

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirms this.

Mr. Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the police disclosed news of the kidnapper's death today.

“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him; we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation. Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday).

“This could be connected with the high intake of Tramadol which he took.

“We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep," says Joseph.

ALSO READ: Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos

Kidnapper takes too much Tramadol and dies after police arrest play

Femi Joseph, a spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command has revealed the circumstances surrounding the death of a suspected kidnapper.

(Sahara Reporters)

 

The Ondo State Police Command had hoped on the recovery of the suspect to help with an investigation into the attempted abduction of a pharmacist who made for an exit door as soon as a gang of criminals arrived at his office.

According to Punch News, some of the items recovered from the deceased include 400mg of Tramadol and a locally made gun.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Uncommon Stalker 34-year-old woman sent 696 text messages to a manbullet
3 Google 5 things you should never look for on this search enginebullet

Related Articles

Science Student Death trap Tramadol kills young man in his 20's
Change Of Fortune Codeine syrup condemns young man to abattoir scavenger in Maiduguri
The Pablos Drug money, 50 grams of cocaine, seized from Nigerian couple
Too High Man who overdosed on Tramadol lies dead in Onitsha garage
Drug Problem Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol [Video]
Online Dating Pastor drugs and rapes menstruating school girl he met on Facebook
Protest? Prostitutes say sex work will suffer without Tramadol
Psquare Wannabe After smoking too much crack, man attempts the moonwalk but fails
What A Man Can Do Frustrated women in Kano and Katsina are abusing drugs

Metro

Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Dangerous Crooks Fake NEPA staff soaked in their blood after robbing old woman
Infinix Mobility Phone brand, Trace Naija bring the most anticipated event of the year to your city
Nigerian kitchen tips and tricks you have to try
Street Cred Response of Europeans, other nationals to Nigerian jollof rice “overwhelming”, says Food vendor
Infinix Mobility Company unveils Hot S3X; 1st and biggest notch screen smartphone with A.I Selfie camera in Africa