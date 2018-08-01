Dad impregnates daughter he has been sleeping with for 8 years

news

In Sagamu, Ogun State, a lady has been forced to report her father to the police after eight years of having sex with her.

According to police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect Julius Ochim began having sexual intercourse with the victim shortly after his wife's passing in the year 2009.

The police rep confirmed that Ochim who is 45 years old, started having issues with his daughter as soon as she revealed interest to marry a love interest.

“He confessed to have been sleeping with the girl since the demise of his wife, adding that he had problem with the girl when she started going out with another man, whom she said she wanted to get married to," says Abimbola Oyeyemi in a comment captured by Punch News.

The state police Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit is reportedly handling investigation according to the spokesperson.

This is following an order given by police commissioner Ahmed Iliyasu.

SS3 pupil can't decide on which of 5 teachers got her pregnant

It is a difficult task for a secondary school pupil Sa’adatu who cannot fish out any of five teachers who got her pregnant .

The instructors of the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic located in Kebbi State have been dismissed as a result.

According to Punch News, the scandal has gathered a lot of attention from locals.

A committee which submitted its report to the school management on Monday recommended the dismissals.

“The management has dismissed the teachers and the victim has also been expelled from the school.

“Each of the teachers confessed that they had sexual relationship with the victim separately.

“The concerned teachers were sacked, while a male pupil, who was discovered to be her boyfriend, was also expelled,” says a private source who spoke to Punch.

Mallam Oumar Woulandakoye, the vice-principal at the school confirmed to Punch that the teachers were made to appear before a school management board before they were dismissed.