Home > Gist > Metro >

Man uses magical ring to have sex with maid until she got pregnant

'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant

The family of a man who reportedly abused a housemaid sexually claim the pair had a mutual relationship.

  • Published:
A man who reportedly used a magical ring to have sex with a housemaid has been apprehended by the police. (Image used for illustration) play

A man who reportedly used a magical ring to have sex with a housemaid has been apprehended by the police. (Image used for illustration)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Lagos, Friday Oyedele, a man who repeatedly had sex with a housemaid using a magical charm, has been arrested by the police.

The victim, a 13-year-old Beninoise girl, was sexually abused at the Ilupeju residence of her employer, leading to an unexpected pregnancy.

Oyedele reportedly warned her against sharing the details of their encounter.

Having being caught stealing, a househelp reportedly attacked her boss who has been made to enter a state of coma. play Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant (Nigeria Real Estate Hub)

 

She risked a possibility of sudden death if she shared the information according to a Punch News report.

“I work as a maid at Ilupeju. Whenever I finished working and went to the backyard to sleep, the boy, Friday (Oyedele), would use a ring to sleep with me. 

"When I decided to tell people, he said I should not. Friday said if I did, I would die. Whenever I tried to tell people, I would forget.

"The man is 29 years old. He told me so himself. I am three months pregnant,” the 13-year-old Beninoise girl told Punch.

SP Chike oti, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed Oyedele's arrest and has been scheduled for a court arraignment on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

An intervention by a staff of the Office of the Public Defender, had ensured that attention was given to the alleged sexual abuse though the family of the suspect claimed the pair were in a mutual relationship.

ALSO READ: Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter

Mum flogs Islamic cleric who molested daughter in mosque

A video has captured a mother as she got busy in the business of beating an Islamic cleric who reportedly molested her daughter.

The footage showed the woman in company of a group of people who visited a mosque.

play Mum flogs Islamic cleric who molested daughter in mosque (YouTube)

 

Some men who gathered at the scene were seen in an attempt to subdue the scholar who moved sheepishly as an angry mum hit him severally with a cane.

Joining the action was a little girl believed to have been abused by the mentor.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

'Juju Pass Juju' Man who grew large breasts after sex with neighbour's wife recounts horrible life after
Satanic World Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?
'Agbaya' Imam who damaged 2-yr-old girl's private part says zipper opened by itself
Paedophile Snake Man loses venom after sexually abusing ex-girlfriend's daughter
On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband
'Aye At Work' Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women
Nobody Holy Mum flogs Islamic cleric who molested daughter in mosque [Video]

Metro

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
26-year-old Rilwan Adedigba defrauded an American woman, Zen Cariboso, of $1,100 (N176000) through an online love scam
In Florida Nigerian Microsoft engineer arrested on cyber theft charge
The deceased, Samuel Oriloye
Tragic End 22-yr-old Nigerian man killed in auto crash in the US
40 Nigerians deported from Italy over immigration, drug crimes
Tales Of Woe Kenyan woman returns with tale of rape, jail time in Saudi Arabia