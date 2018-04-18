news

In Lagos, Friday Oyedele, a man who repeatedly had sex with a housemaid using a magical charm, has been arrested by the police.

The victim, a 13-year-old Beninoise girl, was sexually abused at the Ilupeju residence of her employer, leading to an unexpected pregnancy.

Oyedele reportedly warned her against sharing the details of their encounter.

She risked a possibility of sudden death if she shared the information according to a Punch News report.

“I work as a maid at Ilupeju. Whenever I finished working and went to the backyard to sleep, the boy, Friday (Oyedele), would use a ring to sleep with me.

"When I decided to tell people, he said I should not. Friday said if I did, I would die. Whenever I tried to tell people, I would forget.

"The man is 29 years old. He told me so himself. I am three months pregnant,” the 13-year-old Beninoise girl told Punch.

SP Chike oti, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed Oyedele's arrest and has been scheduled for a court arraignment on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

An intervention by a staff of the Office of the Public Defender, had ensured that attention was given to the alleged sexual abuse though the family of the suspect claimed the pair were in a mutual relationship.

Mum flogs Islamic cleric who molested daughter in mosque

A video has captured a mother as she got busy in the business of beating an Islamic cleric who reportedly molested her daughter .

The footage showed the woman in company of a group of people who visited a mosque.

Some men who gathered at the scene were seen in an attempt to subdue the scholar who moved sheepishly as an angry mum hit him severally with a cane.

Joining the action was a little girl believed to have been abused by the mentor.