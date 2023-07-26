ADVERTISEMENT
Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Shallipopi records his second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart.

In the latest installment of the Billboard US Afrobeats Song Chart (Chart week - July 29, 2023), Rema's 'Calm Down' continues its impressive domination as it extends its record stay at the top to 47 weeks.

Libianca's 'People' also retains the 2nd spot, Tems' 'Free Mind' remains at NO. 3, Wizkid's 'Essence' remix keeps its NO. 4 place, and J Hus's 'Who Told You' featuring Drake also stays at NO. 5.

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' and 'Sittin' On To Of The World' stays at NO. 6 and NO. 7 respectively.

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' replaces Ayra Starr's 'Rush' at NO. 8 while the latter drops to NO. 9, and Fireboy's 'Peru' featuring Ed Sheeran stays at NO. 10.

For debuts this week, 'Drink Water' by Jon Baptiste featuring Jon Bellion & Fireboy debuts at NO. 16, Oxlade's 'Intoxicated' featuring Dave debuts at NO. 26, J Hus' 'Militerian' featuring Naira Marley & 'Masculine' featuring Burna Boy debuts at NO. 28 & 31 respectively.

'Obapluto' by Rising Street-pop sensation Shallipopi debuts at NO. 45 which is his second entry after 'Ex Convict' which debuted at NO. 26 last week.

