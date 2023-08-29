Portable set to take street music across US on American tour

The singer took to his Instagram with a flier containing the details of his tour, set to start in New York City in September and end on March 23, 2024.

The ten states on his lineup are:

New York City Philadelphia Boston Seattle Dallas Houston Atlanta Chicago Los Angeles Minneapolis

Since reaching mainstream success in 2021 with his hit song 'Zazu' featuring Olamide and Poco Lee he has slowly become a favourite, especially because he's constantly in the news.

The Zazu crooner expressed his excitement towards the tour in his Instagram post. His caption read, "I’m born to be a superstar I dey wonder why them dey para Star. Don’t beg to shine SuperMega ENTERTAINMENT Presents A Celebration Of Nigeria & AfroBeats. PORTABLE USA 🇺🇸 TOUR ON GOD Alhamdulilahi He Go Be. OGUNDABEDE GOD SentIKA OF AFRICA. Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA ANIKULETI. Akoi Grace Wey No Dey Disgrace Dr ZEH Nation Much many inspiration."

The controversial artiste was recently stripped of his two nominations for the highly anticipated Headies Awards in 2022 for threatening other nominees. His nominations were for the Rookie of the Year and, Best Street Hop award for his single Zazu. He was also stripped of his nominations for breaking the award show's code of conduct by assaulting DJ Chicken.