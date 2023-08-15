If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable shares that if he fails to win an award based on merit, he won't hesitate to buy them.

In 2022, Portable earned 2 Headies nominations for Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop for his single 'Zazzu Zeh'. He would subsequently be disqualified from the awards for contravening the Headies code of conduct after he threatened fellow nominees and also physically assaulted DJ Chicken.

While facing questions about awards, Portable stated that if he fails to be given awards, he will not hesitate to buy them.

"If dem no give me award, I go buy am...my music go give me money to buy award," Portable says in Pidgin English.