If I'm not given awards, I will buy them - Portable

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street pop sensation Portable has revealed that he will not hesitate to use his money to buy awards.

While appearing on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable shares that if he fails to win an award based on merit, he won't hesitate to buy them.

In 2022, Portable earned 2 Headies nominations for Rookie of the Year and Best Street Hop for his single 'Zazzu Zeh'. He would subsequently be disqualified from the awards for contravening the Headies code of conduct after he threatened fellow nominees and also physically assaulted DJ Chicken.

While facing questions about awards, Portable stated that if he fails to be given awards, he will not hesitate to buy them.

"If dem no give me award, I go buy am...my music go give me money to buy award," Portable says in Pidgin English.

After losing out on the Headies Street Pop award to Goya Menor, Portable criticized the Headies Academy for awarding an artist whose song he claims is unknown on the streets. Still pained from the disqualification, Portable states that the brands who fail to give him an award would later call him in the future to ask him to pay for awards.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.





